Check out these Immokalee homes on the market

(Immokalee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Immokalee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

802 Escambia St, Immokalee, 34142 6 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Endless possibilities with this rarely available property off New Market Road. Two homes with 3 bed / 1 bath each. Newer metal roof, some updates in kitchens, updated hot water heaters, windows and vanities. Both units currently used as rentals. Zoning is C-4 for all 9 lots.

2775 34Th Ave Se, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spacious open floor plan with 3 spectaculars bedrooms + Den, 2 baths, and 2 cars garage. The driveway goes all the way down to the double garage entry door. Situated on 1.14 acre. This home also features granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floor and more amenities and features. This street has a dead end road which offers peace and quiet along with added safety for the family. Plenty space to park your toys in the backyard. This property is just what you're looking for. Don't miss the opportunity to own house for only minutes away from Ave Maria University & the Naples beaches. Come see this beautiful property. Make this your dream home now. The builder has more homes being built at this time. PHOTOS ARE TAKEN FOR SIMILAR CONSTRUCTION !!! Estimated completion time October 1st 2021.

825 Franklin Ct, Immokalee, 34142 4 Beds 2 Baths | $251,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,449 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL New home in the Arrowhead Reserve Community! The desirable 1449 Plan features an open living room that flows into a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.

5060 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 2BR/2BA condo is located at the heart of downtown Ave Maria. Residents enjoy dining, shopping, recreation and nearby fitness center and many services and events. Golf is available nearby and there are beautiful walking and jogging trails throughout the area. There is a private pool area located in the Piazza for condo residents to enjoy. Two parking places are provided, one covered and gated and one in the lot convenient to the elevator. Unit features impact doors and windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rents well in season and a perfect for residents who want to enjoy the full benefits of living in an active community. Walk to town w/shopping, dining, or drive to the beach, Old Naples & 5th Ave historic district w/in an hour.

