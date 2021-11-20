Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenwood
(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Turnkey Cattle Ranch and beautiful red Barn with 1 br/1.5 bath apartment on 61.3 acres, cross fenced with a cattle, steel cattle catch pen, tools, powder river squeeze shoot, horse trailer, cattle trailer, box blade, 4 wheeler, a harrow, 1000 gal. steel water trough, electric fence on conservation site. The property has a Conservation Stewardship Program contract through 2022 and approx. $20,000 remaining and renewable. Live in the apartment while you build your home or enjoy for recreation!
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo currently available! This home features a semi split plan, formal dining room and an eat in kitchen nook! Call your Favorite Real Estate Agent for your private tour!
Spacious home on one of the most attractive streets in town! This classic brick home features a large living and dining space, plus a cozy den with fireplace and built-ins looking out to a charming garden patio just outside. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout as well as tons of storage space.
Fabulous, affordable opportunity in Itta Bena, Ms. Make this 3 bedroom 1 bath house your new home. Call today to setup your private viewing.
