ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 4 days ago

(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhwfk_0d2ocBti00

1594 Ivory Lane, Greenwood, 38930

1 Bed 1 Bath | $426,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turnkey Cattle Ranch and beautiful red Barn with 1 br/1.5 bath apartment on 61.3 acres, cross fenced with a cattle, steel cattle catch pen, tools, powder river squeeze shoot, horse trailer, cattle trailer, box blade, 4 wheeler, a harrow, 1000 gal. steel water trough, electric fence on conservation site. The property has a Conservation Stewardship Program contract through 2022 and approx. $20,000 remaining and renewable. Live in the apartment while you build your home or enjoy for recreation!

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-8306)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF3D9_0d2ocBti00

1103 River Road, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo currently available! This home features a semi split plan, formal dining room and an eat in kitchen nook! Call your Favorite Real Estate Agent for your private tour!

For open house information, contact Dwanna Stanley The Agency Real Estate Services

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9856)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4k65_0d2ocBti00

400 Robert E Lee, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Spacious home on one of the most attractive streets in town! This classic brick home features a large living and dining space, plus a cozy den with fireplace and built-ins looking out to a charming garden patio just outside. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout as well as tons of storage space.

For open house information, contact John Stewart, Short Street Realty, LLC at 662-299-0853

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTWWB_0d2ocBti00

820 Freedom Street, Itta Bena, 38930

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fabulous, affordable opportunity in Itta Bena, Ms. Make this 3 bedroom 1 bath house your new home. Call today to setup your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9917)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, MS
Business
City
Itta Bena, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Greenwood, MS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Cattle#Turnkey Cattle Ranch#Powers Properties#Short Street Realty#Llc
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
283
Followers
528
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy