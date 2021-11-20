Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenwood

(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1594 Ivory Lane, Greenwood, 38930 1 Bed 1 Bath | $426,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turnkey Cattle Ranch and beautiful red Barn with 1 br/1.5 bath apartment on 61.3 acres, cross fenced with a cattle, steel cattle catch pen, tools, powder river squeeze shoot, horse trailer, cattle trailer, box blade, 4 wheeler, a harrow, 1000 gal. steel water trough, electric fence on conservation site. The property has a Conservation Stewardship Program contract through 2022 and approx. $20,000 remaining and renewable. Live in the apartment while you build your home or enjoy for recreation!

1103 River Road, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo currently available! This home features a semi split plan, formal dining room and an eat in kitchen nook! Call your Favorite Real Estate Agent for your private tour!

400 Robert E Lee, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Spacious home on one of the most attractive streets in town! This classic brick home features a large living and dining space, plus a cozy den with fireplace and built-ins looking out to a charming garden patio just outside. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout as well as tons of storage space.

820 Freedom Street, Itta Bena, 38930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fabulous, affordable opportunity in Itta Bena, Ms. Make this 3 bedroom 1 bath house your new home. Call today to setup your private viewing.

