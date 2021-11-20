On the hunt for a home in Brownwood? These houses are on the market

(Brownwood, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brownwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

100 County Road 173, Bangs, 76823 0 Bed 9 Baths | $712,000 | Farm | 9,999 Square Feet | Built in None

178.53 Acres Brown County. Asking price $712,000. Scenic views with 80+ feet of elevation changes. Excellent Homesites with paved frontage. Good hunting: deer, turkey, dove(mourning dove and white wings), ducks, and a few quail. Very heavy cover of liveoaks, post oaks, mesquite, hackberry trees, and a few pecan & cedar trees. Has one of the oldest liveoaks in Brown County. 2 large ponds stocked with fish. HWY 67 Frontage and paved county road frontage. Located approximately 1 mile west of Bangs and 10 miles west of Brownwood. Brookesmith water available. Electricity available. An old water well (currently without a pump).

4401 Fm 1176, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $464,000 | Farm | 3,291 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Enjoy country living with awesome sunsets, tranquil walks, Starry nights and just simple peace. Find it all here and more in this beautiful new listing. Perched upon a hill under the sprawling oak trees you'll find a 2323 Sq Ft 3BR 2B home. Next to it sits a spacious 1000 Sq Ft 1BR 1B Guest House ready for your guest. In the main home you'll find a nice open concept home, custom cabinets, granite throughout and large bedrooms with plenty of great storage. Outdoors you'll find a huge deck ready for all your entertaining needs, carport, storage building and nicely fenced back yard. The property has walking trails for all to enjoy, tons of wildlife and a small seasonal pond. Welcome to the country life!

1220 Phillips Drive, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in None

HIGHEST & BEST OFFERS DUE 9AM ON 11-01. Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home within walking distance to Woodland Heights on a HUGE TRIPLE LOT, .623 acres! Beautiful Oak trees cover this park like property! It even has a treehouse with a fairytale path that the littles in your life will think is magical! SS appliances & a large custom island that give the kitchen & living room an open & modern feel. Low maintenance metal roof, All new energy efficient gas HVAC installed in 2019! Updated electrical & plumbing. Master suite features jetted tub & dual sinks. 2nd living room perfect for work from home office or schoolroom for remote learning! New covered patio in back & deck in front. Additional storage in garage.

8835 Hwy 279, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This is a complete fixer - great project for investors. Home is sold as is, no repairs will be made. This spacious home sits on a hill with a beautiful view of Lake Brownwood. Easy access on and off of main highway. Home sits off of the highway but the property does have highway frontage. This is a great opportunity to turn a rock into a diamond - did I mention the view! Buyer & Buyer's agent to determine exact age of home, square footage, and acreage amount.

