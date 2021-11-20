Take a look at these homes on the Abingdon market now

(Abingdon, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abingdon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

24541 Green Spring Road, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Fine homes and estates have nothing on this custom built log home with lake frontage on South Holston. This meticulously crafted home will impress the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with details, details, details!! From the wrought iron custom made panels (catch a glimpse in the photos) to the high tech slip joints, the attention to detail and pride of ownership abounds in this unique property! The open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliance (including a griddle and double wall ovens), two main level ensuite bedrooms, and main level laundry, and two car attached garage make it possible for those preferring no steps to be completely at home in this luxurious cabin. From the aerial views, you can see the cascading mountains dancing in the background of this spectacular home. Two story great room with tons of windows illuminates the home with natural light! The catwalk is exceptional and trimmed with wrought iron animal silhouettes. The oversized staircase is ideal for the charm of this large but quaint home. The professional photographer eloquently showcased the personality of this home. Don't miss her strutting in each photo. The driveway is encased in concrete. The excess affords ample room for multiple parking, A gently rolling yard provides easy access to the lake plus a garden has already been planted. The 40 X 80 detached garage is ideal for a workshop or parking a boat and has double sheetrock insulation. The office space alone is a great addition to this space. The upper level has the potential to be an income generator if completed. This home is the total package with real logs, mountain views, and SoHo lake frontage! There are a few items left on the seller's list to complete. For a showing at your convenience, contact a Realtor(r) today!

For open house information, contact KAREN RANDOLPH, CENTURY 21 LEGACY at 423-282-1885

4292 Tunnel Road, Honaker, 24266 3 Beds 1 Bath | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1947

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST OUT OF TOWN LIMITS, THIS CUTE COTTAGE FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CERAMIC TILE IN BATHROOM. HEAT PUMP IS 2 YEARS OLD, NEW TILT WINDOWS, METAL ROOF (2001). HOUSE REWIRED 28 YRS AGO. ABOVE GROUND POOL, NEEDS LINER, FRAME STILL UNDER WARRANTY. FLOORED ATTIC SPACE. SELLER TAKING REFRIGERATOR, BUT WILL REPLACE WITH ANOTHER ONE. LARGE LEVEL LOT, TOWN WATER, SEPTIC (NEW FIELD LINES 4 YRS AGO) *******REDUCED ***********

For open house information, contact Joyce Ratliff, RE/MAX At Work at 276-964-2651

17481 Ridgeview Dr. Drive, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Spectacular is only one word to describe this home!! It started out as a traditional and has been Reimagined as a Modern Farmhouse. Completely reinvented from the inside out, the exterior as you are driving up the new driveway you will see the beautiful new front porch with vaulted ceilings & recessed lighting. You will notice the new black metal roof, new guttering, new rear deck, landscaping and the new batten and board siding (LP Smartside). You will notice the beautiful large yard and mature trees which include a gorgeous magnolia, that make for great shading and entertaining with views of the area farms and mountains. Moving into the stunning interior that has been completely rebuilt and features a modern contemporary open floor plan with 3/4'' solid 5'' wide wormy red oak flooring throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms that have matching porcelain barn wood tile. Your first level boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, great room, dining, laundry...The kitchen you will love, beautiful granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets accented with 2 gray cabinets that accent the large island that is wrapped in reclaimed barn wood, new stainless steel stove/oven that has extra seating to watch the chef! You will love the live edge wood shelves in the kitchen that is supported by hand made iron brackets & enjoy the large pantry that is ready for you to stock. As you make your way up the new staircase to the second level you will see the wrought iron spindles and beautiful wood stairs. Your very own suite awaits you, spacious with room for a sitting nook or office area, you will enjoy your en suites large walk in closet ready with adjustable shelving and a wall unit for extra storage. Extras include 8' picture widow, all new doors in/out, nearly 50 recessed lights, all new plumbing, 50gal water heater, water lines, wiring, insulation, sheetrock. The owner says if your considering like new construction this should be on your short list!

For open house information, contact TAMMY COLEMAN, CENTURY 21 DIAMOND REAL ESTATE at 276-628-8131

12663 Lindell Road, Meadowview, 24361 3 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,978 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Investment opportunity! Needs updating and maintenance, this one-level brick ranch with full-partially finished basement has so much potential. New metal roof and heat pump less than 4 yrs. Included in this sell is 1988 doublewide (3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath) rental property, currently rented at $600 monthly. (This could be a large portion of the monthly mortgage on this property if you did not need the mobile home for your own use.) Both properties sit on 2.39 acres, have separate entrances as well as separate septic and water lines. Main home offers formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, laundry, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on first level. Basement could be a separate rental unit or living area for large family, offering kitchenette, living room, laundry, full bath and possible 4th bedroom (water line leak in ceiling caused ceiling damage in this room). Lower-level heated with baseboard heat. Also houses over-sized 2-car drive-under garage. Home in need of work but could be lived in while work being done. Rental home is viewable at showings with enough notice. Home being sold ''as-is'' - no inspections or repairs to be done by sellers. Sellers will possibly need 2-weeks after closing to remove personal items from house & property. I have spoken with county zoning official and have plat on file showing these two properties could be divided if new owner desires.

For open house information, contact DEBBIE TOTTEN-BURGE, SHAMROCK REAL ESTATE at 276-525-1919