Take a look at these homes on the market in Sonora

(Sonora, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sonora will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

18239 9Th, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction home in Jamestown with lots of possibilities and potential. This next generation factory built home scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022 will sit on 2 R-2 zoned lots (lots will be combined to form a larger single lot). With R-2 zoning, there is great investment potential allowing medium density housing. The major renovation of Chicken Ranch Casino will only create more housing demand in the area and this project and location will be vital to the needs of the community. This Genesis home boast an open floor plan built with 2x6 construction, steeper pitched roof, longer eves and low profile permanent foundation setting it apart from other factory homes. In addition to the superior construction and look, this home is finished with granite countertops/master shower, high efficiency components, and stainless steel appliances. If you get involved soon it will be possible to select finishes or even a different model. As stated above it is possible to put multiple homes on this combined lot for an investment portfolio which can also be facilitated with this sale. Please call the listing agent to discuss all the options for this property. The picture is a rendering of the model and will vary slightly in finishes.

336 N Forest, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Ranch Style Home Privately Nestled in a Park Like Setting. Located at the very end of N. Forest Rd. and sitting on 1 acre, this is truly a special find. Entering the home, you are led to a large living room that features a brick fireplace flanked on both sides by sliding glass doors, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living as is a hallmark feature of the classic ranch. The kitchen and dining area are light and bright and open to each other. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and there are 2 more bedrooms as well as a second bathroom. Off the kitchen is the laundry room which has a half bathroom and opens to the 2 car garage, making it the perfect mudroom. Outside, the covered patio is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy coffee or a meal with friends. The lush lawn and rock-work truly make it feel as if you are in a park. Added to all of this, the property is next to The Dragoon Gulch Trail. This is a hidden treasure - make your appointment today.

22636 Spruce Drive, Twain Harte, 95383 4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful contemporary home on a quiet street. Walking distance from shopping, Twain Harte Elementary School, several dining options and a nine hole public golf course. The circular paved driveway offers easy access and plenty of additional parking. Once inside, you will enjoy a spacious, open concept living space with vaulted pine ceilings and a welcoming fireplace on cold winter days. Plenty of room to entertain and a large enough garage to satisfy all your storage and hobby needs.

14772 Holman Mountain Rd. Road, Jamestown, 95327 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,487 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Gorgeous Custom Home with Panoramic Lake Tulloch Lakeviews! Drive through the security gate to Drive up to your Mediterranean style home with covered entrance and circle concrete driveway. Home is approximately 4438 sq.ft. Sitting in the middle of the 4.06 acre property, most is level and useable land with trees. With this home comes your own private deeded boat dock in deep water. Black Jack Bluff Estates is a gated community offering private boat launch and boat docks, lakeshore park, gazebo, picnic tables and sandy beach. Home is easy living with all main living on ground floor, and step out the French Doors to your private sculpted custom pool with water features and separate hot tub. Living room with cathedral ceilings and wood fireplace, overlooking a wall of glass out to the Lakeview. Main floor has master bedroom with sitting area, fireplace and access to your private balcony. Ground floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has its own bathroom for privacy and 1/2 bath on main floor for your day guests. Formal oversized dining room off of kitchen with informal dining area as well overlooking lake view. Sit down wet bar with sitting for 6 and game area all with windows out to Lakeview. Kitchen is spacious with long counter for buffet entertainment dining and double ovens all with picturesque windows out to lake and mountain. Downstairs is playroom with movie screen and wet bar and doors out to pool. Attached 3 car garage with many built in cabinets. Detached approximately 350 sq.ft. guest room/art studio/office just steps from the main house. Property has 2 wells, one for outside landscaping the other for the home. Great water source. All properties within this gated community are 4+ acres giving you great privacy. Home is located just outside Oakdale to the West, or Jamestown to the East for dining/shopping. Lake Tulloch offers 55 miles of shoreline for fishing swimming and boating year round. Great recreational area with many activities, and on your way to Yosemite.

