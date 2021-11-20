ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkbrenner, Kaluma lead Creighton past Brown 78-57

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays easily defeated...

247Sports

Creighton advances to second round of the Paradise Jam after 78-57 win over the Brown Bears

Creighton was able to tame the Brown Bears to win 78-57 in Paradise Jam first round matchup. Creighton picked up where they left off against the Huskers in the first half against Brown. Ryan Kalkbrenner won the tip off, a feat that he has done in all four games so far this year. The Jays got off to a hot start, shooting 11-16 from the field and 4-5 from three in the first eight minutes of the game. Creighton led for all 20 minutes in the first half, and it was an all-around effort for the Jays. Creighton outrebounded Brown, committed less turnovers, had more assists and committed less fouls. The Jays were led by Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell who scored 11 points each in the first half. Ryan Hawkins made a three pointer in the final seconds of the half to give the Jays their largest lead at 17. Creighton went into the half with a 46-29 lead.
