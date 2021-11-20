ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Talladega

Talladega News Flash
 4 days ago

(Talladega, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Talladega. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIaeH_0d2obsNO00

65325 Highway 77, Talladega, 35160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Newly updated house with +-14 acres in a prime location triple zoned for general commercial, residential and high density multi family right off 77 and the new bypass 275. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with stove, newly painted cabinets, new HVAC, laundry room, back porch, front porch, unfinished bonus room approximately 600 sq ft., unfinished basement area that you could park your car, there is 2 billboards on the property that generates $1,000 a year with LAMAR signs. The land is mainly flat and could be used for multiple purposes. Seller will pay $10,000 towards buyers closing costs with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Jamie Nash, Bush Real Estate at 770-252-0042

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8991224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376Zyt_0d2obsNO00

209 North Street, Talladega, 35160

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is located in down town Talladega! New paint inside and out!

For open house information, contact Jamie Nash, Bush Real Estate at 770-252-0042

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8996059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAwc2_0d2obsNO00

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, 35160

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,397 Square Feet | Built in 1930

101 Fletcher Ave, Talladega, AL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath low maintenance home on a corner lot. Vinyl siding exterior, screened front porch, large carport, spacious kitchen, laundry room at rear foyer. Center heat and air. Close to Ala Hwy 21

For open house information, contact GREG ATKINSON, ATKINSON REAL ESTATE LLC at 256-245-6782

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A210056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaGdy_0d2obsNO00

431 Draper Rd, Talladega, 35160

4 Beds 5 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,444 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Schedule your showing now...showings begin October 29th. Beautiful spacious colonial 2 story home with recent updates and upgrades. This gorgeous property has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths and sits on an impressive 5.5 acre parcel. It features 2 living rooms, spacious kitchen, kitchenette, formal dining room, office, in-law suite/gameroom, and a swimming pool. 2677 sq ft on main level.

For open house information, contact Drew Battle, Premiere Real Estate at 205-412-6077

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1982)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

