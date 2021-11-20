ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

On the hunt for a home in Sequim? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Sequim, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sequim will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

110 Discovery Bay Ct, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Outstanding one-of-a-kind home in SunLand! Built specifically for this lot by one of Sequim’s best home designers w/ unmatched attention to detail – there's nothing like it. Main home has 3BD/2BA, separate guest room in garage has own full bath. High-end finishes, quartz countertops, tile shower & freestanding fireplace for cooler days. Floor plan boasts open living/dining area & huge kitchen. Spacious master suite is its own retreat w/ large walk-in-closet & double sinks. Don’t miss this true custom home!

2108 W 15Th St, Port Angeles, 98362

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 bedroom 2 full bath with covered porch entry deck on your own lot. No monthly space rent. No restrictions. The double wide manufactured home features ductless heat pump, metal roof, new laminate flooring, walk in closet. The cherry on the cake is the 440sqft detached garage plus two 480sqft car port. Perfectly affordable choice for starter or downsizing. Near Discovery Trail and Lincoln park. Easy access to waterfront, grocery, library, medical, ONP and all amenities in town.

396 Garling, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful rambler is nestled in the foothills of the Olympic Mountains yet minutes from town. Very private 5.77 acres parcel with plenty of room for farm animals if you so choose. Light and bright, quality built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, tile and vinyl planked floors and an airtight woodstove to keep you cozy. Don't miss the attached 2 car garage, detached shop and multiple useful outbuildings.

70 Alpine Loop, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Very nice 3 BR 2 1/2 bath home close to town with tile floors in kitchen/dining & baths and wood floor in family room. Refrigerator & washer/dryer purchased in 2021. Back yard fully fenced and features a large stamped concrete patio and a fire pit -- great for entertaining! Detached 2 car garage.

