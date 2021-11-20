Take a look at these homes on the market in Lucedale

(Lucedale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lucedale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

15075 Butler, Wilmer, 36587 4 Beds 4 Baths | $319,349 | Single Family Residence | 3,351 Square Feet | Built in 1995

**VRM: Seller will entertain offers between $319,000 and $349,000.** Home is in progress for new renovation, that has a very large spacious kitchen for great for family gathering, two family rooms. Walk in closet large pantry. With all the appliances remaining including a stand alone Ice maker. This property has a separate wing will be a great extra in law or guest suite, 6 acres consist of 2-3 acres parcels. Property is close to Alabama, Mississippi line, Property is eligible for USDA. Sign will be placed in the yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful home schedule your showing today!

4870 Wilmer, Wilmer, 36587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,150 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a VRM (VALUE RANGE MARKETING) Listing. Seller will entertain offers between $140,000 and $150,000 List price equals an average of upper and lower values. NO MONEY DOWN WITH USDA FINANCING !!! 3 bedroom and 2 baths well maintained cozy home. Kitchen Cabinets are Solid wood with lazy susan and deep drawers. Flat ceilings with crown molding in kitchen, dining living, and hall. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen, dining, living hall, and bathrooms. Single car carport and large fenced-in backyard. Perfect for first-time homebuyers. Come see it today and make it your own!!! The Listing Agent is the seller.

64 Magnolia St W, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful Newly Remodeled Home- 4br/2ba with 1900sf in City Limits. Features: Stainless Appliances, original hardwood & lvt flooring, walk-in shower, front porch, & so much more. This home was taken back to stud walls in 2020. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, & more.

179 Ida Miller Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Combining charm with contemporary style, this home located on 2 acres in the Barton Community is exactly what you've been searching for! This home features 1,500sqft of living space, 2 large workshops, gorgeous original oak flooring, a fireplace, a 2 car carport, plus so much more!

