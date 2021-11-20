ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Jacksonville market now

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF3C0_0d2obpjD00

520 Pine Street, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Completely remodeled with Luxury vinyl floors New HVAC, New Plumbing Fixture, New Range & Refrigerator, New Paint thought. New Lite fixtures. Maintenance free Exterior. Two Car Garage. Ready to move In Today.

For open house information, contact Charles Grojean, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WVGQ_0d2obpjD00

1 Barn Lane, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Ready to move in! 3 BR, 2 BA ranch on private drive. Living room, fireplace, beautiful three season room across the whole back of the home. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and underneath carpet in living room and hallway. Washer, dryer on the main level. Partial basement with storm shelter. Attached 2 car garage, private back yard. Priced for immediate sale!

For open house information, contact Charles Grojean, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuBNu_0d2obpjD00

1849 Duncan Rd, Murrayville, 62668

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

5 Miles From Murrayville in Jacksonville School District 117. Very Private and Secluded 10.96 Acres of Hunting & Recreational Land For Sale in Morgan County. 1232sf Home with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Stocked Pond, Outbuilding, and 3-Hole Golf Course. Pond is stocked with hybrid bluegill, catfish, and bass.

For open house information, contact Breanne Sheehan, Legacy Land Company at 217-245-2403

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1Oda_0d2obpjD00

1521 Concord Rd, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Buyer motivated to sell!!! Beautiful horse property in the Triopia School District. Custom built home on 5 acres with indoor & outdoor arena, two dry lots, and round pen. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with original hardwood flooring and stone exterior. Large mudroom could convert to 3rd bedroom to suit buyers needs. Property has city water and two wells. One well for the barn & one for the house hydrants. Horse barn was built in 2017. Machine shed built in 2011. Tool shed in 2017. New electrical to all buildings in 2017. Round pen added in 2021. Indoor arena is sandy loam soil. Kickboards are old barn wood. 3 of the 4 sliders have gates for ventilation while riding. Barn has LED lighting with direct lighting at crossties for farrier, vet, or any other special needs. There are multiple outlets located throughout for convenience. Exterior lighting for round pen, dry lots, water troughs, and NE corner for loading/unloading at night. South dry lot-footing is tiled, lime and washed sand. West dry lot-footing is sheet drained, lime and washed sand. Hay/Grain Room has 6" concrete floor. Holds 600+ bales with room left over. Boarder would like to stay if possible (extra income). Garage was built in 2008. New roof on the house in 2016. New HVAC in 2008. Added insulation to the house/attic in 2015. New gutters in 2015. Electrical panel updated in 2017. Plumbing updated in 2021. City water hooked up in 2021. Basement will be waterproofed with lifetime transferable warranty in December 2021.

For open house information, contact Breanne Sheehan, Legacy Land Company at 217-245-2403

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

