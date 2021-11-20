Take a look at these homes for sale in Marion

(Marion, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2350 Dogwood Road, Carbondale, 62902 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Country home sits on a beautiful ridge that slopes down meeting a winding creek. Open living room / dining room features hard wood flooring, a stone fireplace, original knotty pine paneling.Kitchen was remodeled in 2016 with new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and tiled flooring. The heating system offers a unique combination of both gas furnace and a whole house wood furnace. The master bedroom: vaulted ceiling,garden window, built in shelves, large closet. Bonus: back office/craft room, screened in porch, outdoor shed, whole house surge protector, emergency generator, air to air heat exchange, whole house water filter. Less than a mile from Crab Orchard Lake surrounded by woods yet just minutes from shopping.

901 S 22Nd Street, Herrin, 62948 2 Beds 0 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Investment opportunity...2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow, sitting on a shady lot. House is in need of repairs. Home has newer blown-in insulation, windows, roof, wiring (not connected) and sewer line (not connected). Owner is also selling the house to the north (EB438959). He will consider selling these properties as a package. House sold "as is".

413 N Division Street, Carterville, 62918 3 Beds 2 Baths | $97,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Charming & spacious Bungalow in Carterville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a corner lot. The front porch is large and very inviting! Perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee or tea. Crown & chair molding and Hardwood floors throughout add to the charm of this home. The kitchen was recently updated and has a large pantry. The back yard has a deck and privacy fence. And don't forget the 2.5 car attached garage with room for all your stuff and a workshop! Recent updates have been made. HVAC System was replaced in 2007, new air handler in 2021. Main roof replaced in 2014, front porch roof in 2017. The master bath was remodeled in 2017. Hallway & Laundry Room flooring was replaced in 2019. New sewer lines in 2008, no more clay pipes. All appliances stay with the home, stove & dishwasher were new in 2019 and the washer & dryer are approximately 4 years old. All of this for under $100,000 in Carterville School District! This one won't last long!!

415 Old Johnston City Road, West Frankfort, 62896 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This immaculate 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home has recently been re-done from top to bottom. Updates include new flooring throughout, freshly painted throughout, new 200 Amp service, newer roof, new septic system (aerator), newer F/A gas furnace, Central Air, and electric water heater. Kitchen cabinets and countertop have recently been replaced. House sits on 1 acre in a rural setting. Unique 2 car garage with entry on front and attached 1 car garage/shop with entry from opposite end. Breezeway from garage to house is enclosed. Make your appointment today!

