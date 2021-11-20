Top homes for sale in Madisonville

(Madisonville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madisonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

821 Chickasaw, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1968

You won't believe the transformation! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick home has been beautifully renovated. Taken down to the studs on the interior, nothing has been overlooked. The large open concept is bright and inviting with crown molding, durable luxury vinyl flooring, classic white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and quality stainless steel appliances. The addition of a full bath on the upper level makes way for a private bath off of the spacious main bedroom. On the lower level you will find a large family room with fireplace along with the third bedroom, bath and utility room. The exterior has been updated from top to bottom. See full list of updates.

685 Cherokee, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,949 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Brick and vinyl home. Lived in home until a very few weeks ago. Perfect to make a few changes for yourself or for your loved one in a safe neighborhood. Large 20x20 detached building, with concrete floor, at rear property line for dry storage. Wooded rear yard with chain link fence. Other details to be added soon. Believe most windows are replacement windows. Fireplace in family room. An LP tank is just outside the wall where fireplace is located. Quick trips to downtown, south main commercial, churches, Swaggy P's, the Sonic, Marketplace, the Dairy Queen, South Main Cafe, Walgreens, Pharmacies, and Rural King. Great location and one of the largest one story brick homes in the whole neighborhood. What a price!! What a deal! Any MLS agent can show it on a minute's notice. You could be in it as quick as you can close the deal.

355 Sycamore Lane, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $384,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This one owner home is move in ready. As you pull up you will notice the brick and stone exterior that adds to the curb appeal. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, family room, kitchen and dining room. You will love the spacious rooms with 9 foot ceilings throughout and the dining room with 11 foot. The extras such as large deck, oversized garage and split bedrooms are all there as well as no steps from garage to house. Room off family room could be fourth bedroom, office or formal living room. The finishing touch is the full poured concrete basement with roughed in plumbing for a bath. Two double doors walk out from the basement to patios. Another 2,480 SF to finish out anyway you want to suit your needs. This was built by Landmark Construction known for a quality build.

746 Independence Drive, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 1512 square foot ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You can enjoy 2 separate living areas and an eat-in kitchen. The owner has completely painted the exterior, repaired the chimney, replaced the roof, the heating and air unit, had all the trunk lines in the crawlspace wrapped and added landscaping. The interior paint and flooring are approximately a year old. To view this property please call Robin Murray at 270-836-4264.

