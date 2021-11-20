Check out these homes on the Coos Bay market now

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

492 9Th Ave, Coos Bay, 97420 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Craftsman Style Remodel with too many functional and esthetic improvements to list here. Are you are interested in Living in a Home design that naturally meets your needs at every part of the day? Then you must schedule a showing and come to appreciate this home's variety of spaces to work, relax and live well. for amenities list of recent upgrades inside and out.

63663 Harriet Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Privacy in the middle of town! 3 bedrooms & 1 & 1/2 bathrooms w/ 2 car attached garage, & plenty of parking for extra vehicles and toys. 2 Bds/1 bth upstairs & 1 large bd & 1/2 bth down. This extra-large lot sits on .62 of an area. Bay view from top of property. So much to explore- woods with ornamental plants - holly, cedar, rhododendrons! RV pad w/dumping water & 110. Gate for entrance.

94360 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459 2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1918

WILLANCH RANCH OPPERTUINITY! More than 18 Acres! Beautiful property just a short distance up Willanch Rd. Current living space is a nice 2 bed 1 bath converted 2 story garage. Property also has some of the framework from the original farmhouse sitting on a solid foundation just waiting to be rebuilt! There is also a cute little cedar shingle barn. With a variety of well established apple trees and the potential for marketable timber, this is a truly spectacular piece of Oregon land.

825 E 10Th Pl, Coquille, 97423 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 886 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Great Views with a nice location on a large corner lot approx. .21 of an acre with a one level home that has oodles of parking. Built in 1916 with approximately 886 sq.ft. this 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home has had some recent updating. It has a newer Pellet stove for heating and some newer flooring. Country kitchen is cute as can be, nice sized living room, laundry room & detached storage shed. Call today to set up an appointment to see!

