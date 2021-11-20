ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Check out these homes on the Coos Bay market now

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 4 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coos Bay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z92Xi_0d2obmKG00

492 9Th Ave, Coos Bay, 97420

4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Craftsman Style Remodel with too many functional and esthetic improvements to list here. Are you are interested in Living in a Home design that naturally meets your needs at every part of the day? Then you must schedule a showing and come to appreciate this home's variety of spaces to work, relax and live well. for amenities list of recent upgrades inside and out.

For open house information, contact Sage Coleman, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21420170)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cf0c_0d2obmKG00

63663 Harriet Rd, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Privacy in the middle of town! 3 bedrooms & 1 & 1/2 bathrooms w/ 2 car attached garage, & plenty of parking for extra vehicles and toys. 2 Bds/1 bth upstairs & 1 large bd & 1/2 bth down. This extra-large lot sits on .62 of an area. Bay view from top of property. So much to explore- woods with ornamental plants - holly, cedar, rhododendrons! RV pad w/dumping water & 110. Gate for entrance.

For open house information, contact Shannon Mason, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21034700)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0wRq_0d2obmKG00

94360 Willanch Ln, North Bend, 97459

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1918

WILLANCH RANCH OPPERTUINITY! More than 18 Acres! Beautiful property just a short distance up Willanch Rd. Current living space is a nice 2 bed 1 bath converted 2 story garage. Property also has some of the framework from the original farmhouse sitting on a solid foundation just waiting to be rebuilt! There is also a cute little cedar shingle barn. With a variety of well established apple trees and the potential for marketable timber, this is a truly spectacular piece of Oregon land.

For open house information, contact Sage Coleman, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21535238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjii3_0d2obmKG00

825 E 10Th Pl, Coquille, 97423

2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 886 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Great Views with a nice location on a large corner lot approx. .21 of an acre with a one level home that has oodles of parking. Built in 1916 with approximately 886 sq.ft. this 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home has had some recent updating. It has a newer Pellet stove for heating and some newer flooring. Country kitchen is cute as can be, nice sized living room, laundry room & detached storage shed. Call today to set up an appointment to see!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Johnson, Johnson Group Real Estate, LLC at 541-559-0111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-19535372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

