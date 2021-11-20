Check out these Americus homes on the market

(Americus, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Americus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 Laudig Lane, Americus, 31719 4 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541 to view this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. This home offers spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, built ins and hard wood flooring. Dining room features beamed ceiling & fireplace adjoining large kitchen featuring ample cabinets and two pantry closets. Over sized laundry room could easily be converted into a craft room! This home offers updated HVAC, tankless water heater and roof. Just a little paint & you will be ready to move. Quite neighborhood offers privacy along with front porch enjoyment!! Don't miss this 4 bedroom just two blocks from the lake!

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

139 Stanford Road, Andersonville, 31711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Built in 2001. Split floor Plan with half bath in the Master Bedroom. Open living room and dining area Nice Kitchen. Enjoy the front porch and private yard. There a storage shed and small deck on the back of house.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

538 South Jackson Street, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 958 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Brick two bedroom one bath. Corner Lot, Drive through Carport. Could be very cute. Fixer Upper and cleaner upper.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

603 Mask Road, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,900 | Cabin | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Cozy, country, cabin living! This is the perfect piece of private paradise for anyone looking for the convenience to town but the quiet country lifestyle! The Living space has wood-beamed high ceiling with a beautiful brick fireplace. This home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen overlooks the back and side yard of the property for a peaceful view of the surrounding nature. The front porch overlooks the yard with a view to a creek-fed pond! Call Hayleigh Burks at Anderson-Bailey Real Estate for your private showing! 229-938-3741

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614