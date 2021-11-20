Take a look at these homes on the Dyersburg market now

(Dyersburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dyersburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

299 Calvin Moore Rd, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Awesome Back Yard! 3 Bedroom 2 bath open floorplan with den in the country. In-Ground pool and large patio for entertaining. This home is cute and ready to go. Must See! Only $164,500. Call Hunter for your showing at 731-445-9998

410 Lattawoods Dr, Dyersburg, 38024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,953 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This home in nestled on a corner lot in the quite woods of Lattawood subdivision, just a few blocks from historic downtown Dyersburg. This house is a 2 bed 2 bath home with a large Den and Living room for entertaining. Nice pea gravel driveway with an attached 3 car carport. Plenty of room to walk your dog or exercise without leaving the neighborhood. Call listing agent for a tour of this wonderful home.

2049 Crossgate, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Are you needing a no-hassle, no-stress, move-in ready home? YOU found it! This newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath home is just waiting for its new owners to turn the key and enjoy! The home boasts new appliances, new flooring throughout, new lighting, new paint, and the list goes on. Add to that a large 4th bonus room, and a spacious back yard with a covered patio and large storage shed, this home is a must see. Come take a look today and make this property your next home!

105 Benjamin, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great location. County taxes only!! Home has an attached carport and a large detached garage/workshop with two garage doors and electricity. Large master bedroom and walk in closet, lots of counter space and cabinets in kitchen, all appliances stay with home, and new hot water heater was installed in 2020. You don't want to miss this one! Call Mallory for your showing today!

