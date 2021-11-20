ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Picayune

Picayune News Alert
 4 days ago

(Picayune, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

559 Anchor Lake Rd, Carriere, 39426

8 Beds 5 Baths | $534,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,946 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This executive home is ready for a New Family & located in Anchor Lake. Home is located in PRC School & has the most beautiful view. You will have your own private pier you can fish 0n right out your back door! Kitchen has an oversized commercial grade kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Tons of room for entertaining. Master Bedroom is downstairs & has French doors that lead to back porch that overlooks Anchor Lake. Other 7 bedrooms are oversized & have walk in closets. Enormous Laundry room & living area with wood burning fireplace. The workshop is a 40x60 & will hold RV. Call today!

For open house information, contact Michelle Leleux, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175433)

35 Pointer Tr, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan w/ a large master and spa like master bath! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Floor plan is the same but some colors, features and finishes may differ. Topography in photos have been edited.

For open house information, contact Joe Edenfield, Stars and Stripes Realty at 228-219-7653

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175800)

5029 Hwy 43 N, Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 4 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,870 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Unique home! Metal beams and stucco front. Spacious open floor plan: kitchen has huge island with cooktop; Alderwood cabinets, Corian counters, double oven, elevated DW, under counter lighting. Window sills made from 100 yr old pine. Split floor plan. Primary suite is very large-the closet with dressing area is to die for! Separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Separate vanities, and lots of cabinets. Approximately 2870 sq ft unfinished area w/bath upstairs. Another 2730 sq ft. attached shop w/bath, two 14x14 roll up doors w/electric operators. Please see attached list of amenities.

For open house information, contact Peggy Newcomb, Latter & Blum Inc. (BOF) 105 HD at 985-641-1201

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175609)

305 Grandview Lane, Carriere, 39426

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1987

3/2 brick w/1876 sf in Hide a way lake, home offers living room and family room, wood burning fire place, large laundry room, covered patio, 2 car garage, 21 x 18 steel bldg w/roll up doors, and more.

For open house information, contact Antha Mitchell, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175067)

