Brenham, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Brenham

 4 days ago

(Brenham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brenham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1012 Robinhood Road, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This move in ready home is located in the back of a quiet neighborhood on a great lot with large shade trees. Freshly renovated with new flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures, and energy efficient windows. The kitchen has been updated with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The bathroom features a step-in shower and granite top vanity. The mudroom leads to the backyard where you will find a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining and fenced dog run. The attention to details on this home make it a must see. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bradley Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

1600 Navarro Drive, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,765 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Alpine is a single-story, 1508 approximate square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features a separate dining space that leads to an open kitchen. The large master bedroom is located off the family room and features a beautiful bay window, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The Alpine is one of our most popular plans and is a perfect starter home for a single adult, couple or small family. Other Features include: 9-foot ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

911 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, integral blinds in rear door, decorative tile backsplash, and exterior coach lighting.

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

917 Wild Vine Pass, Brenham, 77833

4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,055 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Irwin is one of our most popular additions to the innovative series of floor plans in our Flex Series. The Irwin can have either a study, Texas basement, or a secondary bedroom suite. For this home on 917 Wild Vine Pass, includes the secondary bedroom suite. The open layout, large entry foyer, and charming exterior adds a sweet perfection that makes this home versatile. In this home you will also find a larger laundry room with a folding table space and cabinets. Take a step further into the additional bedroom suite that makes the perfect space for any visiting guest or family member with their own bathroom, vanity and walk in closet. This home is a must see!!! Additional options included in this home: Stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, integral blinds in rear door, and additional exterior coach lighting. ****This home is currently under construction, some images shown may be from a previously built Stylecraft home of similar design. Actual options, colors, and selections may vary. Contact us for details!

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

