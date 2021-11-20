Top homes for sale in Twentynine Palms

(Twentynine Palms, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Twentynine Palms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

60798 Division Street, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN JOSHUA TREE! This sleek 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 bed/1 bath guest house and 2 car garage is nestled on nearly 1/2 acre of land in the desirable Friendly Hills area. Surrounded by new black steel fencing, you'll love the ultra-modern architecture that greets you as you approach from the freshly graveled driveway. Enter through the beautiful steel doored entryway to find yourself in a luxuriant courtyard enclosed by black corrugated metal privacy fencing. The patios look out on stunning mountain views and are shaded by wooden tongue and groove ceilings and lit with LED lighting. The gas fire feature is perfect for entertaining in the courtyard. A gorgeous front door beckons you in to explore the main house, where you'll find an open concept main living area with polished concrete floors which flow throughout the home. Extra-wide sliders on both sides of the living space provide easy outdoor access and lovely views. The kitchen has been appointed with all the latest including high end cabinetry, new matching LG appliances, and quartz counters – including a waterfall island with bar stool area! Serious chefs will appreciate the home has natural gas. In the guest bath, you'll note matching quartz counters and a fully tiled walk-in shower with 12” rain shower head. The guest bedroom features a slider providing patio access as well as a walk-in closet. A rustic barn-style door leads you to a spacious master with its own sliding door to the fire pit area. A luxurious master bath features more quartz counters, dual sinks, tiled walk-in rain shower with glass enclosure, separate toilet room and walk-in closet. In addition to the courtyard, the main house also features a “sunset patio” to the west with more tongue and groove, privacy fencing and stellar views. Moving on to the guest house, you'll love the matching finishes which continue the modern look of the property, including polished concrete floors, quartz counters and fully tiled walk-in rain shower in the bathroom. The guest house is climate controlled by a mini-split for maximum energy efficiency. Sparkling new in every way, this incredible property is a dream come true – call for a showing now! Don't forget to check out the 3D virtual tour by clicking the link or copy and paste this URL into your search browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SZvWMsojNe5

6641 Ivanpah Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2008

What a beautiful home located just outside the Indian Cove campground gate. This home was built in 2008 with high efficiency materials. Everything was thought through, even the appliances and lighting was done with the thought of low energy bills in mind. This was originally 3 bedrooms witht he thought of the den as a 4 th bedroom in mind, and it was recently closed off as a 4th bedroom, Lots of space in this open floor plan,

5617 Scheppmann Lane, Joshua Tree, 92252 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Just right! Welcome to Hawk and Raven Ranch. This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom palace stands proudly against the hills of the Windy Gap section of Joshua Tree on five wondrous acres. Just minutes from downtown JT with the restaurants, coffee shops, gift shops, the Joshua Tree Farmers Market, and accouterments, and yet somehow...this abode feels like it is in the most remote section of the Mojave Desert. The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is just minutes away but you can hike right out your front door if you choose. The living space boasts a recently added picture window, providing panoramic mountain views from the dining room. Meditate in one of the many quiet rooms, stare at the vast horizon as the sun sets all psychedelic in the west from the patio. Recline in the welcoming warm water of the spa as the stars appear overhead on a winter night. Talk about options. Inside, the huge, open, and airy living area with high vaulted ceilings is alight with sunshine in the day and later becomes a sanctuary at night. There's plenty of room for extended family or large groups of friends. There's open space overhead with great wooden beams supporting everything with style and strength. Two-story structures are rare in the Hi-Desert and the exquisite master bedroom sits regally on the 2nd floor with views to take your breath away. But aha! There are 2 full master suites, so your friends can feel equally luxurious. The attached garage is huge and ready for your projects or to protect your vehicles. The infrastructure for horses remains from a previous pioneer if you like the equestrian world. Maybe just recline into the jacuzzi on a cool desert night and relax your muscles as worries melt away. Did we mention the recording studio? You talented, musical types can pour your creativity into songs, inspired by the hypnotic Hi-Desert. With additional structures for your imagination to work with, this Joshua Tree compound has too much to list here. Come and see something equal parts rustic and luxurious. The Hawk and Raven Ranch is a well-known and very successful vacation rental property; among the most popular in Joshua Tree and it generates a healthy ROI. This property has the San Bernardino County vacation rental permit which is transferable to a new owner. Purchase of the furniture is negotiable. Yep, there's more. Paid off solar system! In every way, it's just right. Come see it now!

6104 Chia Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 685 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Cute as a button! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single-family home. Located on a corner lot surrounded by beautiful desert. Views of the neighborhood and surrounding desert. Step outside in the evenings for breathe taking views of the night sky. Currently being used as an income producing property with a month to month tenancy. Great for investors or first time buyers. Located close to Twentynine Palms Highway where you can find shopping, parks, dog park, and more. Only a 15 minute drive to Joshua Tree National park.

