House hunt Salinas: See what’s on the market now

(Salinas, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salinas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6925 Long Valley Spur, Castroville, 95012 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,515 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Looking for a country home in private location? Look no further as this is the ONE. Single story home offers outside wraparound deck for entertaining. Kitchen w/tile flooring & countertops, garden bay window for country views, ceiling fan, & large pantry. Living rm w/fireplace, bamboo flooring & lots of windows. Both bathrooms have large tubs. Master bedrm suite w/large closet & sliding glass doors to private back patio. Show stopper is the large detached red barn on partially fenced 1.47 acres (some very flat land). Barn with large front and back door entries - offers horse stalls, hay storage, inside trailer & tractor parking, mancave, workshop, artist studio, and chicken coop all under one roof. Detached greenhouse for year round flowers or vegetables. Fruit trees too! Minutes from Elkhorn Bird Sanctuary, beach & ocean. Great commute location in all directions. Can not miss with this set up to make this your country home dream come true & your horses will love it too!

479 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, 93908 3 Beds 2 Baths | $960,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to single story perfection backing up to the hills! Remodeled in 2015, this property is truly move-in ready. As you walk in, you are welcomed by warmth & charm. From the walnut hardwood floors to the bull-nose walls, every detail has been lovingly completed. The chef's kitchen, with stainless appliances & Alaska White Granite counters flows into the dining room which is nearly always filled with ample natural light. The family room, with wood burning fireplace and trellised ceilings, is cozy and inviting. The 2 bathrooms are updated with exemplary style while the 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The mud room & den at the other end of the house, plus a surplus of storage, are the icing on the cake, making this house not only pretty but very "livable." Don't forget the 2++ car garage & RV parking. The yard is fully fenced & opens up to the hills of Toro Regional Park making the views spectacular. Coffee every morning with this view is dream-worthy & inspiring!

920 W Alisal St, Salinas, 93901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Discover your new lifestyle in this wonderful South Salinas Home. You will be delighted to have your own private gate to access over 4 acres of Hartnell park with a playground, basketball courts, benches and picnic areas. You will love to linger in your sun-filled living room where there is a large sliding glass door inviting you into the private backyard where your imagination can dream of wonderful outdoor living ideas and peaceful enjoyment. Outside there is also an ample side yard for pets or toys. Preparing family feasts will be delightful in the generous kitchen that has plenty of counter space including a sitting area where friends and family can gather while the chef in the family works their culinary magic. The hardwood floors and recessed lighting add to the charm and contemporary feel. There is also an office for work, study or play. Coming home to 920 W. Alisal will put a smile on your face.

282 Corral De Tierra Road, Salinas, 93908 6 Beds 5 Baths | $2,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,987 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is the “urban modern” home you have been waiting for! Elevated high up in sunny Corral de Tierra, this revitalized home offers panoramic views that can be seen from every room from the oversized windows and doors. The home features six generous bedrooms, three of which have attached en-suite bathrooms with curb less showers, and all with custom closets and blinds. The sophisticated open floor plan allows for a chef’s kitchen including a gigantic 13-foot island with seating for 6 and 48” range that makes it perfect for everyday living, remote working, or entertaining. This house is eco-friendly with three zones of heating and cooling, spray foam insulation, all LED lights, and a solar pool heater that permits a cool evening swim. You will find smartly designed, built-in storage throughout the house and garage. The large 2.5-acre lot boasts 1400 feet of deck space, a 9-foot-deep pool, mature fruit trees, and plenty of beautiful landscaping. The pictures only begin to capture the high-end finishes, perfect workmanship, and abundant natural light. Only 25 minutes from the ocean, this house will check all your boxes!

