Lancaster, CA

Lancaster-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Lancaster, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lancaster. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qjva9_0d2obeGS00

6205 W Ave L12, Lancaster, 93536

4 Beds 3 Baths | $547,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,639 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This beautiful five bedroom three bath home in perfectly located in Lancaster. This home is approximately 2,600 sqft in a beautiful neighborhood with a three car garage. The front yard is equipped with a large grass area to create a color filled front yard. Huge back yard with room for play and entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qRMB_0d2obeGS00

40646 W 27Th Street, Palmdale, 93551

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,197,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,882 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Westside Entertainers Dream Estate Custom Home! Horse Property w/Amazing Amenities located right in the heart of W. Palmdale. 5,882 sf. 5 bed+3 1/2 bath built on 2.38 acres of perfect land for all your Toys, Horses & Farm Animals. High-Quality Construction w/Great Landscaping & lots of Fruit Trees. A Bright, Open, Inviting Floor Plan Ready to Move Right In. As you Approach this Home you'll Appreciate the Beautiful Architectural Design, Concreate Circular Driveway, Neutral colors, Hardwood floors and Plush Carpet in the Bedrooms and Tile in the Kitchen & Bathrooms floors. The Family Room has a Cozy, Warm, Wood Burning Fireplace. Great Open Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry & large Pantry. Office/Library right at the Entry. Master Bedroom w/Private Fireplace & Bathroom with Tile Shower, Vanity & Wonderful Clawfoot Tub for Soaking the Day Away! House has a Great Room which is Over 1800 Sf of Open Space use it for gym or entertainment room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz2p0_0d2obeGS00

45257 Corkwood Avenue, Lancaster, 93534

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful House For Sale 3 beds an 2 baths.built 2006, Big lot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Sn9d_0d2obeGS00

44648 Beech Avenue, Lancaster, 93534

8 Beds 8 Baths | $699,000 | Quadruplex | 3,960 Square Feet | Built in 1982

***Excellent Investment Opportunity*** This 8 bedroom 8 bathroom fourplex is nicely appointed. Each unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living area is spacious and there are various upgrades throughout. The fourplex has a nice courtyard and is located close to dining, shopping and transportation.

