ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Evansville market now

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 4 days ago

(Evansville, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evansville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNAtx_0d2obcV000

5111 Sequoia Drive, Newburgh, 47630

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,347 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Newburgh's Summit Pointe subdivision. The spacious house has vaulted ceilings with hardwood floors and comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances including beautiful oak cabinets! You will love the large master suite that features an updated bathroom complete of newer tile flooring as well as tiled shower. Outside this gorgeous property lies an amazing privacy fenced backyard and a large yard barn for all of your storage needs.

For open house information, contact John Horton, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202144021)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374DkA_0d2obcV000

836 Keck Avenue, Evansville, 47711

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1941

2 Bedroom home with lots of potential. Living Room/dining area combo, some hardwood floors. Arched doorways. Enclosed porch off the back. Full basement with potential to make a 3rd bedroom if it was finished out. Fenced backyard with detached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups in basement.

For open house information, contact Charles Butler, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202133501)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5mwO_0d2obcV000

2614 Purdom Court, Evansville, 47715

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Condominium | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction at Hickory Trace Condominiums, this Covered Porch Plan offers 1350sqft with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area open to Living Room, Laundry Room. Owner's Suite has walk-in closet and full bath with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom offers a walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with quartz countertops and kitchen appliances. One car garage includes tankless water heater and side service door, plus a covered front porch. Sod and landscape will be added in front yard. HOA is not being charged yet, but will be $190/mo and includes: Exterior maintenance - lawn mowing, snow removal, grounds maintenance, exterior building maintenance,exterior insurance on buildings and grounds. Convenient EastSide location, close to shopping and restaurants. Photos are not actual condo, but look similar to final look once construction is complete.

For open house information, contact Donovan Wilkins, RE/MAX REVOLUTION at 812-430-4851

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202144526)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bJxr_0d2obcV000

100 S Alvasia Street, Henderson, 42420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This home has been totally updated with new flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, kitchen bar, lights, bar, light fixtures, closet and interior doors, light receptacles and more. Even the basement has been painted! New front door and back door too! Make your appointment today and don't delay!

For open house information, contact DONNA PHILLIPS, REMAX Professional Realty Group at 270-844-8181

Copyright © 2021 Henderson Audubon Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HABRKY-20210501)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Evansville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Newburgh, IN
Evansville, IN
Real Estate
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Kitchen Appliances#Water Heater#Art#Walk In Closet#Washer#Bedrooms
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
331
Followers
600
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy