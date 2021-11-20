Take a look at these homes on the Evansville market now

(Evansville, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Evansville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5111 Sequoia Drive, Newburgh, 47630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,347 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Newburgh's Summit Pointe subdivision. The spacious house has vaulted ceilings with hardwood floors and comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances including beautiful oak cabinets! You will love the large master suite that features an updated bathroom complete of newer tile flooring as well as tiled shower. Outside this gorgeous property lies an amazing privacy fenced backyard and a large yard barn for all of your storage needs.

For open house information, contact John Horton, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

836 Keck Avenue, Evansville, 47711 2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1941

2 Bedroom home with lots of potential. Living Room/dining area combo, some hardwood floors. Arched doorways. Enclosed porch off the back. Full basement with potential to make a 3rd bedroom if it was finished out. Fenced backyard with detached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups in basement.

For open house information, contact Charles Butler, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

2614 Purdom Court, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Condominium | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction at Hickory Trace Condominiums, this Covered Porch Plan offers 1350sqft with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area open to Living Room, Laundry Room. Owner's Suite has walk-in closet and full bath with walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom offers a walk-in closet. Kitchen comes with quartz countertops and kitchen appliances. One car garage includes tankless water heater and side service door, plus a covered front porch. Sod and landscape will be added in front yard. HOA is not being charged yet, but will be $190/mo and includes: Exterior maintenance - lawn mowing, snow removal, grounds maintenance, exterior building maintenance,exterior insurance on buildings and grounds. Convenient EastSide location, close to shopping and restaurants. Photos are not actual condo, but look similar to final look once construction is complete.

For open house information, contact Donovan Wilkins, RE/MAX REVOLUTION at 812-430-4851

100 S Alvasia Street, Henderson, 42420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1905

This home has been totally updated with new flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, kitchen bar, lights, bar, light fixtures, closet and interior doors, light receptacles and more. Even the basement has been painted! New front door and back door too! Make your appointment today and don't delay!

For open house information, contact DONNA PHILLIPS, REMAX Professional Realty Group at 270-844-8181