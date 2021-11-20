Take a look at these homes on the market in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wilmington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4204 Bow Spray Lane, Castle Hayne, 28429 4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,393 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to 4204 Bow Spray Lane, a meticulously maintained ''like-new'' construction home in Cape Landing! This 2018 ''Grove Park'' floorplan by American Homesmith features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths within 2393 sq ft of living space, along with a unfinished third floor that allows 416 additional sq ft. of potential living space, or ample storage as is. Inside, you're greeted by a spacious foyer and half bath that lead to an open living concept layout boasting Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout the main living areas including the foyer, formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook and kitchen, along with custom blinds throughout the entire home. The kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful granite countertops, crisp white cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash and ample storage complete with a walk in pantry and a media closet just off the garage! Upstairs, stain resistant carpet can be found in all 4 bedrooms, while tile flooring completes the oversized laundry room! The bathrooms feature raised vanities, brushed chrome finishes, designer plumbing features and elongated toilets. The Owner's Suite comes complete with tray ceiling details, a large walk in closet, an en suite with a soaking tub, a tiled walk in shower with a custom frameless glass door, a separate toilet room and dual vanities! The third floor walkup attic offers diversity as an oversized storage area OR could offer you 416 sq feet of additional living space, with convenient access to plumbing and not one, but two windows already in place which would make a bright, naturally lit home office, 5th bedroom, play room, guest suite, etc. The possibilities here are endless! Outside, you'll find a fully fenced back yard complete with irrigation, along with a covered patio that's perfect for entertaining on this beautiful corner lot! Cape Landing is a natural gas community, complete with sidewalks and streetlights throughout!

4452 Bannock Circle, Wilmington, 28409 2 Beds 2 Baths | $251,397 | Townhouse | 1,331 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Villager plan by Trusst Builder Group

5763 Orchardgrass Road, Leland, 28451 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,119 | Single Family Residence | 2,689 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Trillium plan by H&H Homes is a two story, 2,689 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The covered front porch opens up into the foyer and leads into the home. An elegant dining room is easily accessible from the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The vast open concept kitchen with 7ft. eat at island and breakfast nook opens to the family room with tray ceiling. The expansive first floor master bedroom has plenty of finishing touches such as a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is ideal with dual vanities, a separate shower, garden tub and a huge walk in closet. A powder room and laundry room complete the first floor. The second floor consists of a den and a game storage closet, three large bedrooms and full bathroom with separate vanities.

1275 Pandion Drive, Wilmington, 28411 6 Beds 4 Baths | $529,418 | Single Family Residence | 3,428 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in the highly desirable Scotts Hill area, Scotts Hill Village is a natural gas community with easy access to I40 and 17N for an easy commute to the area beaches and all of the best shopping and dining. The Warwick B is a two-story home with six bedrooms and four baths. This home features a grand two-story entrance, formal dining room, and a first floor guest suite. The kitchen with bar top seating, island, butler's pantry and prep space is open to the dining room and spacious family room. The upstairs primary suite includes trey ceiling, dual vanities, large walk-in tile shower, water closet and walk-in closet. Four secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, are also located upstairs along with two full baths and a laundry room. Additional features in this home include coffered ceiling in dining, tile backsplash in kitchen, gray cabinets throughout, quartz countertop in kitchen and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel hood.

