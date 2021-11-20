Check out these Port St Lucie homes on the market

(Port St Lucie, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port St Lucie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1543 Se Holyrood Lane, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Situated on the 12th hole of the Santa Lucia River Club, this well-maintained home features an incredibly private and lushly landscaped lot. It has an expansive covered patio to enjoy outdoor living and a large Florida room helps to bring all the colors of nature inside. The home has volume ceilings. Natural light floods the grand open living space. Tile throughout the main areas of the home and there is warm wood-look luxury vinyl plank in the bedrooms. Kitchen has natural-colored maple-look cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, all of which are newer. Accordion shutters are easy to close and protect the home in the event of a storm. The discerning buying will connect to this home and how welcoming and inviting it is.

11944 Sw Hunter Hill Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, 34987 3 Beds 3 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 2020

FIRST TIME OFFERED FOR SALE, CAROLINE MODEL HOME WITH THIRD BEDROOM OPTION. 2 1/2 BATHS, SCREENED AND COVERED PATIO, 3 CAR GARAGE HOME, 3BR 2.5 BATH LAKEFRONT HOME, THIS EXQUISITE PRIVATE CUSTOMIZED SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENCE LOCATED ON A PREMIER WATERFRONT LOT. LOCATED IN THE EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY VALENCIA CAY. THIS NEARLY NEW CAROLINE MODEL IS PACKED WITH THE CREATURE COMFORTS YOU WOULD EXPECT TO FIND IN A MILLION-DOLLAR HOME. PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND BLINDS IN SEVERAL AREAS, MASTER BATHROOM WINDOW PRIVACY GLASS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, S.S GE APPLIANCES, UPGRADED DW, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, AND BREAKFAST AREA IN KITCHEN. LUXURY BATHS INCLUDE WOOD CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH GE WASHING MACHINE AND GE GAS DRYER.

10211 Sw Reggiani Road, Port Saint Lucie, 34986 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,300 | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Simply stunning two bedroom two bath two car garage villa located in desirable PGA Verano! This popular Amelia model comes fully furnished with beautiful designer finishes. Beautiful kitchenBeautiful kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite with lovely master bath featuring double sinks vanities and walk-in closet . Upgrades include but not limited to: impact glass and doors, tile throughout living areas and new carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted interior, screen enclosed lanai with brick pavers an oversized garage with a golf cart charging bay. Walking distance to the magnificent “Club Talavera”. Amenities include two swimming pools, fitness center, two clubhouse, basketball, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, dog park and more. PGA Village offers three public golf memberships. Fantastic location minutes away from tradition town center, shopping, dining, Mets stadium and more!

55 Se Seminole Street, Stuart, 34994 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Townhouse | 2,721 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RIVER HOUSE STUART is now ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! – An Ultimate Sanctuary for Extraordinary Living. In the heart of Downtown Stuart, enjoy the juxtaposition of a rare riverfront location with top quality fit and finish. Designed and conceived by award-winning custom homebuilder Hollub Homes, this unique three bedroom residence offers 11 foot finished ceiling heights in common areas, hurricane impact windows, an open floor plan perfect for gatherings and entertaining, and private 2 car garages prepped for electric vehicles. The gourmet chef’s kitchen features Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko appliances, gas range, quartz counters, and custom wood cabinetry. Walk-in master bath “wet room” includes both shower area and soaking tub with rainheads and bench. Individual gas-powered tankless water heaters for each unit. Amenities include a riverside pool with lounge area, BBQ and rooftop deck space with views of the St. Lucie River

