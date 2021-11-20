ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

1 person hit by car, killed in suspected DUI crash

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Las Vegas.

According to authorities, a Honda Civic was driving on Sahara Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. when it hit a person in the road east of Commercial Center Drive, near Maryland Parkway.

That person, whose age is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

The driver of the Honda, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Juan Jose Vazquez, remained on the scene and displayed signs of impairment, police say.

Vazquez was booked into Clark County Detention Center for DUI Resulting in Death.

The pedestrian's death marks the 128th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

KTNV 13 Action News

Ruggs to stay on house arrest; have alcohol monitoring 24/7

Henry Ruggs III will remain on house arrest and now have to wear an ankle monitor that tests his alcohol level. The former Las Vegas Raiders player appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday after he missed a daily alcohol test as part of his fatal DUI case following a Nov. 2 crash that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor.
NFL
