ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Top homes for sale in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 4 days ago

(Oceanside, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oceanside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z0pS_0d2obX2F00

1802 Alta Vista Dr, Vista, 92084

4 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This is the one you have been waiting for!! MOVE-IN READY single-level POOL home with an attached two-car garage and a detached ADU located within the heart of Vista. This amazing residence features formal living with fresh neutral paint and trim, two cozy fireplaces, cedar lined closets, and new carpet. Large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen boasting durable countertops, and crisp white cabinetry including an island for additional prep space and storage.

For open house information, contact Jim Johnston, Redfin Corporation at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210031227)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YI2BT_0d2obX2F00

2100 Crestline Drive, Oceanside, 92054

4 Beds 2 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1974

4 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home. Fenced yard on a cul-de-sac. Home needs a little TLC

For open house information, contact James Shelby, Signature Real Estate Group at 951-445-4200

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21242423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227DGJ_0d2obX2F00

6782 Lonicera St, Carlsbad, 92011

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,146 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful, move-in-ready home in the gorgeous Bay Collection. Enjoy this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home with ocean views and over $150,000 in custom upgrades. This home has 2 bedrooms with baths downstairs, a spacious master bedroom with spa tub and large walk-in closet. Custom kitchen with breakfast area and desk. Enjoy living on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood but close to the coast, shopping, award winning schools, Legoland, the freeway and Coaster. Brand new AC units installed, whole home water filtration system, circulating pump, central vacuum system, Tesla electric vehicle charging station in the garage, and new water heater.

For open house information, contact Steven Wener, eXp Realty of California Inc at 619-618-7997

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210030600)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpWHx_0d2obX2F00

1485 Genoa Dr, Vista, 92081

3 Beds 3 Baths | $939,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1988

MOVE-IN READY two-story home with an attached two-car garage located within the highly sought-after community of Shadowridge in Vista. This amazing residence features neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, and durable flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows basks the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops with backsplash, and lots of crisp white cabinetry with breakfast counter seating that opens to the family room.

For open house information, contact Markee Lashley, Redfin Corporation at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210027133)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Oceanside, CA
Business
City
Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Real Estate
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
REAL ESTATE
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mix 95.7FM

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Recessed Lighting#Redfin Corporation#Tlc#Bay Collection#Ac
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A $50 Million Cayman Estate With Its Own Banquet Hall and 250 Feet of Private Beach

When a home has more than 48,000 square feet of living space, somehow a 5,000-square-foot Great Room seems all in proportion. Everything about this truly cavernous room inside the oceanfront mega-mansion called Castillo Caribe, or “Caribbean Castle”, on Grand Cayman’s South Sound, is on the grandest of scales. Just feast your eyes on the twin, carved mahogany staircases that sweep majestically down from the second-floor balcony, the intricate, interwoven wooden ceiling and that towering wall of glass looking out on to the Windex-blue Caribbean. So impressive is the space that back in 2012, it was the subject of its very own episode...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modernist Masterpiece ‘Floats’ Over the Hudson River

If a home could be a rock star, this is it. Perched on a rocky ledge jutting out into the majestic Hudson River, about 90 minutes north of Manhattan, Ledgerock is a 14,000-square-foot architectural gem designed to give you the feeling of floating above the water. The stunning location takes center stage when you are inside, too, as pretty much every room offers river views through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass stretching 18- to 28-feet-high. What helps justify the $45 million price tag, though, is that the home is truly one-of-a-kind. “What makes Ledgerock so unique is that it’s unlikely anything like...
HOME & GARDEN
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
287
Followers
564
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy