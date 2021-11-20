Top homes for sale in Oceanside

(Oceanside, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oceanside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1802 Alta Vista Dr, Vista, 92084 4 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This is the one you have been waiting for!! MOVE-IN READY single-level POOL home with an attached two-car garage and a detached ADU located within the heart of Vista. This amazing residence features formal living with fresh neutral paint and trim, two cozy fireplaces, cedar lined closets, and new carpet. Large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen boasting durable countertops, and crisp white cabinetry including an island for additional prep space and storage.

2100 Crestline Drive, Oceanside, 92054 4 Beds 2 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1974

4 Bedroom 2 bathroom single story home. Fenced yard on a cul-de-sac. Home needs a little TLC

6782 Lonicera St, Carlsbad, 92011 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,146 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful, move-in-ready home in the gorgeous Bay Collection. Enjoy this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home with ocean views and over $150,000 in custom upgrades. This home has 2 bedrooms with baths downstairs, a spacious master bedroom with spa tub and large walk-in closet. Custom kitchen with breakfast area and desk. Enjoy living on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood but close to the coast, shopping, award winning schools, Legoland, the freeway and Coaster. Brand new AC units installed, whole home water filtration system, circulating pump, central vacuum system, Tesla electric vehicle charging station in the garage, and new water heater.

1485 Genoa Dr, Vista, 92081 3 Beds 3 Baths | $939,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,230 Square Feet | Built in 1988

MOVE-IN READY two-story home with an attached two-car garage located within the highly sought-after community of Shadowridge in Vista. This amazing residence features neutral paint and trim, a cozy fireplace, and durable flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings and large windows basks the home in an abundance of natural light. A beautifully appointed kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops with backsplash, and lots of crisp white cabinetry with breakfast counter seating that opens to the family room.

