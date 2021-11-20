ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Check out these Erie homes on the market

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 4 days ago

(Erie, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Erie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFLG2_0d2obW9W00

7659 Birch Drive, Fairview, 16415

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,615 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Exceptional condition inside,lush landscaping outside! Three year young perfection awaits you. 2nd floor laundry, walkin shower, soaker tub in master suite, designer kitchen with granite tops and large pantry, spotless epoxy garage floor-everything is brand new!Spacious closets, gorgeous wood flooring, kitchen island, huge family room. Navian instant hot water ,whole house water filtration system, gorgeous subway tile kitchen backsplash. Looking for that Fairview address? Love at first sight!

For open house information, contact Sherri Heasley, Weichert Realtors - The Pro Group at 814-825-7761

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160531)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GT6sK_0d2obW9W00

2939 Zimmerman Road, Erie, 16510

5 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Ample room in this 5 bedroom & 2 full bath home includes over 1 acre of land and a huge parking pad. The gas well on this property provides some free gas keeping the expenses low. Kitchen with island, spacious living room has fireplace, formal dining room has sliders leading to covered deck and plenty of parking on expanded driveway. Has a large in law suite upstairs with 2nd kitchen and living space.

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hRB7_0d2obW9W00

8534 Old Waterford Road, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Country feel close to the city. Beautiful updates and finishes everywhere you look! Private lot with 2 car garage, lean-to shed, large deck with pergola. Recessed lighting throughout, barn doors and cozy lower level with woodstove. Almost 2.5 acres with small pond.

For open house information, contact Jenna Ramsey, Coldwell Banker Select - Peach at 814-453-4578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNo6F_0d2obW9W00

1948 E 26Th Street, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This charming Cape Cod is just waiting for you to call it home. A Large Eaten kitchen that is open to the living room is perfect for entertaining. With 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a third large bedroom on the second floor there plenty of room for everyone. (The third bedroom could be made into 2 bedrooms) All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Jessica Morell, Keller Williams Realty at 814-833-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-156554)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Recessed Lighting#Water Filtration#Navian#Agresti Real Estate
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
408
Followers
583
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy