Check out these Erie homes on the market

(Erie, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Erie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7659 Birch Drive, Fairview, 16415 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,615 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Exceptional condition inside,lush landscaping outside! Three year young perfection awaits you. 2nd floor laundry, walkin shower, soaker tub in master suite, designer kitchen with granite tops and large pantry, spotless epoxy garage floor-everything is brand new!Spacious closets, gorgeous wood flooring, kitchen island, huge family room. Navian instant hot water ,whole house water filtration system, gorgeous subway tile kitchen backsplash. Looking for that Fairview address? Love at first sight!

2939 Zimmerman Road, Erie, 16510 5 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Ample room in this 5 bedroom & 2 full bath home includes over 1 acre of land and a huge parking pad. The gas well on this property provides some free gas keeping the expenses low. Kitchen with island, spacious living room has fireplace, formal dining room has sliders leading to covered deck and plenty of parking on expanded driveway. Has a large in law suite upstairs with 2nd kitchen and living space.

8534 Old Waterford Road, Erie, 16509 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Country feel close to the city. Beautiful updates and finishes everywhere you look! Private lot with 2 car garage, lean-to shed, large deck with pergola. Recessed lighting throughout, barn doors and cozy lower level with woodstove. Almost 2.5 acres with small pond.

1948 E 26Th Street, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This charming Cape Cod is just waiting for you to call it home. A Large Eaten kitchen that is open to the living room is perfect for entertaining. With 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a third large bedroom on the second floor there plenty of room for everyone. (The third bedroom could be made into 2 bedrooms) All of this is located in a quiet neighborhood.

