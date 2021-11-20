Take a look at these homes for sale in Eugene

(Eugene, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Eugene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

337 Clark St, Eugene, 97401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 716 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Spacious cottage-like living in the heart of an amazing location with a HUGE hard-to-find shop! Features include some new interior and all new exterior paint, new fence on North end. Rare R-2 zoning. Trails, waterfront paths, 5th Street Market, shopping, and restaurants are right out the front door!

91983 Skinner Ln, Junction City, 97478 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charming 3bd/2ba upgraded farmhouse located on a quiet street. Only 5 miles from the Eugene Airport. This home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, and inside laundry. 4th room could be used as a den/office. Located on a fenced acre with complete pull through driveway. 40X60 shop w/ 200amp service and 12 ft roll up doors. The current owner was approved for a small business in the shop w/no signage. Location is key with this one!

3760 Meadow View Dr, Eugene, 97408 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,855 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Stunning custom-built home in Ashley Estates. All bedrooms on main level. Luxurious master suite w/ walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual-sinks and jetted tub. Gourmet kitchen w/ Dacor range, breakfast bar, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, pantry, cherry cabinets and granite. Two additional bedroom suites. Formal living w/ soaring 20' ceiling and gas fireplace. Elegant formal dining. Executive office. Spacious bonus room w/ wet bar and balcony. Private backyard and covered patio.

993 S 66Th Ct, Springfield, 97478 4 Beds 3 Baths | $789,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous Wiechert built home in Prestigious Mountain Gate! 4 Bedrooms, Upscale Finishes, Bright & Spacious. Hardwood Floors, Quartz Counters, Custom Cabinets w/Soft Close Doors & Drawers, Stainless Appliances, 2 walk-in tile showers, Front & Back Landscaping w/Sprinklers, Covered Patio, 3 Car Garage. Taxes not yet assessed. Pics are of a similar model.

