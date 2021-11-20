Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

(Greenville, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2 Planters Place, Greer, 29650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,960 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

425 Raleighwood Lane, Simpsonville, 29681 4 Beds 3 Baths | $416,663 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in None

Now Selling Phase 2! Conveniently located, only a mile away from I-385, in the highly desirable Hillcrest High School district. Enjoy the small town feel of Simpsonville without sacrificing everything the larger city of Greenville has to offer. Local shops and restaurants, annual festivals, local farmers market and big-name stores, major medical facilities as well as an outdoor entertainment venue are all within a few minutes drive. Heritage Park is just a short walk away.Heritage Village offers an award-winning series of floor plans including ranch and 2-story homes loaded with included features, built with integrity by Americas Largest Home Builder since 2002.

424 Raleighwood Lane, Simpsonville, 29681 4 Beds 3 Baths | $363,380 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in None

122 Poplarville Drive, Piedmont, 29673 4 Beds 2 Baths | $291,550 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

