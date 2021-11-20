ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 4 days ago

(Greenville, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpegM_0d2obUO400

2 Planters Place, Greer, 29650

3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,960 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Sudduth Farms, one of D.R. Hortons newest communities! This resort style community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Greer, GSP International, Greenville and Spartanburg. Enjoy local restaurants, shopping, and more! Located in the acclaimed Riverside school district, and within minutes from I-85, this maintenance free community is perfect for all lifestyles. Enjoy first class amenities including a Junior Olympic size pool, cabana, tot lot, volleyball, and pickleball.Sudduth Farms features townhomes from the low $200s that offer both one and two car garages! These spacious and open floorplans offer 3 and 4 bedroom options, up to 2439 square feet. Select plans offer a primary bedroom or guest bedroom on the main level. Come explore all that Sudduth Farms has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70120-709-70120-701200000-0178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FabF_0d2obUO400

425 Raleighwood Lane, Simpsonville, 29681

4 Beds 3 Baths | $416,663 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in None

Now Selling Phase 2! Conveniently located, only a mile away from I-385, in the highly desirable Hillcrest High School district. Enjoy the small town feel of Simpsonville without sacrificing everything the larger city of Greenville has to offer. Local shops and restaurants, annual festivals, local farmers market and big-name stores, major medical facilities as well as an outdoor entertainment venue are all within a few minutes drive. Heritage Park is just a short walk away.Heritage Village offers an award-winning series of floor plans including ranch and 2-story homes loaded with included features, built with integrity by Americas Largest Home Builder since 2002.

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70109-709-70109-701090000-0161)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdaDs_0d2obUO400

424 Raleighwood Lane, Simpsonville, 29681

4 Beds 3 Baths | $363,380 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in None

Now Selling Phase 2! Conveniently located, only a mile away from I-385, in the highly desirable Hillcrest High School district. Enjoy the small town feel of Simpsonville without sacrificing everything the larger city of Greenville has to offer. Local shops and restaurants, annual festivals, local farmers market and big-name stores, major medical facilities as well as an outdoor entertainment venue are all within a few minutes drive. Heritage Park is just a short walk away.Heritage Village offers an award-winning series of floor plans including ranch and 2-story homes loaded with included features, built with integrity by Americas Largest Home Builder since 2002.

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70109-709-70109-701090000-0104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395B5f_0d2obUO400

122 Poplarville Drive, Piedmont, 29673

4 Beds 2 Baths | $291,550 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70110-709-70110-701100000-1072)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greer, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
Greenville, SC
Real Estate
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Sc#Pickleball
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
315
Followers
589
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy