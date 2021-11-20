House hunt Gainesville: See what’s on the market now

(Gainesville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

207-205 Ne 7Th St., Gainesville, 32601 7 Beds 6 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,766 Square Feet | Built in 1939

2 Historic Houses, 7 Bed, 6 Bath, 3 Bonus rooms, 6 external entrances & gorgeous pool. Perfect for extended family or 6 Airbnb Suites w/ own entryways; Two 2 Bedroom/1Bath Suites & Four 1Bed/1Bath Suites. A block from Historic Bed & Breakfast District in sought after Duckpond. Spacious kitchen features oak cabinetry, gas range, granite countertops and views of the pool & palms. Hardwood floors, first class double-paned windows & an abundance of natural light throughout. Bathrooms feature Travertine tile, walk-in showers & a deep jet bath. The extensive veranda opens into a landscaped garden of palm trees, jasmine blossoms & a lush lawn. Brick pathways, brick patio (brick from the original Main St.) and verandas create a myriad of possible seating areas to lounge with guests or host events. Wraparound brick driveway, lined with pines, has entrances on 7th St. and 3rd Ave. U2 zoning allows up to 6 dwelling units on this double lot. Updated plumbing, electrical, 3 HVACs, and architectural shingle roof. This serene walkable neighborhood, with water pathways & ancient Oaks, is minutes from downtown, popular Depot Park complex, cafes, farmer’s markets, UF Health, UF, yoga, gyms & restaurants

2231 Nw 57Th Terrace, Gainesville, 32605 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Hard to find Solid 4/3 Concrete block house with metal roof on corner lot, convenient to Buchholz High School, Santa Fe Community College, churches, Publix, shopping centers, need new owners to update kitchen, bathroom, back porch, floor, paint inside & outside. New owners can remove the wall in living room to make living room & dining room larger. Few years old gas water heater. No HOA & garage was enclosed to make 4th bedroom & shower. Large back porch can be tore down or remodeled. Vacant/on Supra. Please put back key As Is. Make high offers.

3904 Sw 26Th Drive B, Gainesville, 32608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great location, convenient to the University of Florida, Shands, Butler Plaza and Celebraition Pointe. Located on a bus route to make getting around town easier. This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo is on the second floor so no loud neighbors above you! Spacious bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen and laundry hookups are just a few of the features.

423 Se 13Th Terrace, Gainesville, 32601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,500 | Single Family Residence | 462 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Attention All Home Buyers, Renters, and Investors! This is the home you have been waiting for! Home features two bedrooms and 1 bath with central heat and air. The home needs a little TLC... but is priced to sell!!! Only minutes from downtown Gainesville, local shopping, recreation and more! Don't wait too long or this one will be gone!

