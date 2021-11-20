Top homes for sale in Huntsville

(Huntsville, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Huntsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

242 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,140 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Cali - Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space, and a casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a shower, private toilet, double vanities, and a huge walk-in closet.

7015 Trick Lane, Owens Cross Roads, 35763 5 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,149 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come home to this gorgeous house, located at the entrance of Clearwater subdivision, minutes away from GSES & walking trail. Corner lot, partial lake view, across the street from clubhouse & pool. Main floor with private owners retreat, 2nd bedroom with full bath, living room with 18??? vaulted ceiling, kitchen with granite, Island, eat in area, breakfast nook & overlooks the family room with a cozy fireplace. Heart of the home is the outdoor living area with screened in patio & covered deck with bar, kitchen and a wood burning fireplace. Second level beholds 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a spacious media room w/projector screen, pool table, theater recliners & kitchenette.

7033 Regency Lane, Huntsville, 35748 4 Beds 4 Baths | $314,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deauville II is a popular 1 story plan with lots of space for entertaining. The cook will love the kitchen with plenty of countertop space and a large island with seating. The owners suite features a huge walk-in closet. The large bonus room upstairs is a great entertaining space and has a walk-in closet and full bath as well!

130 Fargo Drive, Meridianville, 35759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Ready to move in beautiful, 3 year young, full brick, 3 spacious bedrooms / 2 full bath one level home situated on half acre lot!!! Large kitchen opens up to family room. Real prefinished wide plank hardwood floors throughout living areas. Large pantry, stainless steel appliances, cabinets and counter space galore is just a few of the many things you will love about this home. Don't wait! Check this home out today! Will not last!!!

