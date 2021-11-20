House hunt Brownsville: See what’s on the market now

(Brownsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brownsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4708 Mona Dr., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOOKING FOR SPACIOUS HOUSE ON TWO LOTS? THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURES A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM,EN SUITE BATHROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, GREAT ROOM, FORMAL LIVING, DINING ROOM, AND A TWO CAR GARAGE.

67 Jacklyn St., Rancho Viejo, 78575 3 Beds 5 Baths | $574,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 2017

SELLER RELOCATING SOONER THAN EXPECTED & HAS MADE A HUGE PRICE REDUCTION from $604,900 to $574,000! Seller will only consider offers until December 1st!! Don't miss out on this beautiful home at a great deal! Appx 6200 sq ft construction, beautiful stucco home w/sparkling swimming pool & hot tub in Rancho Nuevo! Features: downstairs master, office, game room, maid's quarters, gym/bonus room, loft & 2 full suites upstairs. Living room features wet bar with wine chiller, electronic built-in fireplace, lots of natural lighting. Sound system throughout home, security system with tv surveillance, decorative high ceilings, wet bar in game room, lots of storage & gun safe room. Back yard has outside kitchen in designed patio with large pool.

3005 Old Alice Rd., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom Condo with appliances in the heart of our amazing city. With the recent expansion of Brownsville and the demand for rentals this condo is suitable not only as a primary residence but as a 2nd home, long-term rental or AirBnB. This Condo is walking distance to a beautiful Resaca that offers breathtaking views of our natural scenery. Located in one of Brownsville's desired locations, off of Ruben M. Torres (FM 802) with easy access to Expressway 83, around the corner from Sunrise Mall, minutes from Walmart and Pablo Kiesel which offers the best eateries in town and many more shops and restaurants.

2950 Mcallen Rd., Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story condo in a gated community. This condo features an open concept living space that allows for entertaining and comes with a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer included however is dependent on offer! The downstairs principle bedroom has a large closet and french doors leading to the secluded patio. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and large closets. This condo is gated with 24hr surveillance and a guard at the front gate. Perfectly located in one of Brownsville's beautiful subdivisions off of Morrison Rd. just minutes from Pablo Kisel, Walmart, Sunrise Mall and many more shops and restaurants.

