Take a look at these homes on the Chattanooga market now

2507 Saint Lucie Ct, Chattanooga, 37421 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,657 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The LOCATION doesn't get any better than this! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located just minutes to all of the shops and restaurants of Hamilton Place, I-75 and HWY-153. Step inside to the living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The chefs dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances which includes a gas top stove and dining area. The owners suite is on the main level with walk-in closet and private bath. Step upstairs to 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and office. The screened in porch is perfect for relaxing. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage space. This townhome has been well maintained and is ready for new owners. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Mark W Hite, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088

1042 Hwy 157, Lookout Mountain, 30750 3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This is a house to definitely be thankful for!!!Make this 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 bath 3,200 square foot, 3 car garage with a full 2 bedroom apartment above it , inground pool with a gazebo, sitting on 3.35 acres on Lookout Mountain your dream home. Step into your completely enclosed patio before entering into your open concept living room that extends to the massive family room/Den with a entire wall covered in stone surrounded by an inviting gas or Wood Burning fireplace. Mater Bedroom its totally private with its own en suite and garden jetted tub, walk in closet, and private back deck. The additional 2 bedrooms also have their own en suites and walk in closets. Step outside to a 1,400 SF 3 car garage and a 1,400 SF full 2 bedroom 1 bath, kitchen, and living room apartment above it. Or Walk through your stone wall gated entrance to an inground pool, pool bath house, and gazebo. Conveniently located to chattanooga and Lula Lake with its breathtaking views around most every corner and over six miles of trails with its huge waterfall, and big bluffs. Explore a world of wonders at Rock City or Discover the beauty below the surface at Ruby Falls and Watch Sunsets off Sunset Rock. Endless experiences!!!! Buyer to verify square footage.

For open house information, contact Melissa Johnson, DK Real Estate LLC at 706-935-4444

187 Hidden Oaks Dr, Flintstone, 30725 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2005

OPEN HOUSE 11-14-21, 2pm-4pm. Well maintained home! Updated Kitchen in 2015. All appliances stay. Open floor plan. Hardwoods in all common areas, only bedrooms have carpet. Screened in porch with TV (42 inch TV will stay with home) is ready for those ballgame weekends! Two HVAC units. Roof was inspected in 2020 with good report. Irrigation system. 3 Secuirty cameras will stay. This home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Tracie L Smith, Keller Williams Realty at 423-664-1600

9297 Sedman Rd, Hixson, 37343 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,321 Square Feet | Built in 2013

COMING SOON, Showings begin Nov 2, by appointment. Every once in a while a special home comes available. This modern craftsman style home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a fenced yard, a private, quiet, cul-de-sac location; on arguably one of the nicest lots in Sedman Hills. With crisp fall weather on it's way- gather in the great room with a soaring ceiling, open feel, and gas log fireplace. The kitchen features rich cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a pantry. The separate dining room has amazing natural light through an eye catching second level window. The spacious owner's suite features a trey ceiling and a walk-in closet. The owner's bathroom gets the day started with a jetted tub, separate tiled shower, and dual sink vanity. With it's split bedroom floorplan, 2 additional bedrooms are located at the other side of the home, with a full bathroom to service them. The fourth bedroom is on the lower level and could easily be used as a family room/den, with a full bathroom. The two level deck will allow for easy entertaining on nice days. There is a two car garage with a storage room, as well as additional parking added by the Seller. Don't miss this home with it's great location, easy access to I-75, I-24, and only minutes to downtown, airport, shopping and hospitals. Home is coming soon and showings begin November 2, 2021. Seller will respond to offers beginning November 8th and reserves the right to accept an offer prior, without notice. For offer consideration all offers must include a Buyer proof of funds or lender pre-approval letter (local lenders preferred). Refrigerator does not convey and is negotiable, as well as all furnishings in the home. Seller will close with Foundation Title.

For open house information, contact Teresa Scheiwe, Keller Williams Realty at 423-664-1800