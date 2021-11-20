ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Oxnard now

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 4 days ago

(Oxnard, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oxnard than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HF90t_0d2obNSD00

946 Eston Street, Camarillo, 93010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the beautiful neighborhood of Camarillo. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful Granite counters and white kitchen cabinets with an attractive backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated. Newer windows throughout the house. Nice size backyard for those cool summer nights. Close to park, shopping centers, and freeways. Driveway has enough space to park your RV and several cars

For open house information, contact Jessica Felix, Rodeo Realty at 818-986-7300

Copyright © 2021 CRIS-Net Regional MLS (Southland). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRISNETCA-SR21219065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ppnqh_0d2obNSD00

613 Sara Drive, Oxnard, 93030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful North Oxnard 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. This home features open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and kitchen that is open to the living area and backyard. Living area features a fireplace with lots of space and wood-laminated flooring. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, black granite counters, tile flooring and a large island. Three large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a separate laundry area. Great fully fenced and landscape backyard with plenty of privacy. Excellent location close to everything including shopping, schools and freeway access.

For open house information, contact Matthew Polaski, RE/MAX Gold Coast-Beach Marina Office at 805-382-9441

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8670)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEfe9_0d2obNSD00

1466 Fairway Drive, Camarillo, 93010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,489,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,146 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Property was on 'Hold' while sellers moved to their new home. Do not miss this amazing Las Posas Golf Course property. Located high above the 7th fairway of Las Posas Golf Course, this spacious single story is sure to please. This home has been extensively expanded and has undergone a major remodel which was finalized and approved by the County of Ventura approx. 2 yrs. Ago. It has many, many extras and upgrades including a new kitchen with 42' cabinets with pull out shelves, kitchen skylights, solar system (paid), 2 remodeled bathrooms with bidets, a waterless urinal and a new walk-in bathtub. The large master suite includes a sitting room (or office), 4 closets and a large oversized shower. The house has numerous ceiling fans, skylights, and 2 masonry fireplaces. It has a new detached garage that can be used as a workshop and a separate storage room, a new carport, and a patio cover with ceiling fans and runs the length of the rear of the house, numerous fruit trees, including avocados, oranges, tangerines, lemons and plums. It also has a smart sprinkler system (B-HYVE) for the front and rear yards. There is a large cabana and golf course view! A new generator goes with the house!! Make your appointment now!

For open house information, contact John Heard, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-484-1600

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8339)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvYpr_0d2obNSD00

4005 Maple Street, Ventura, 93003

3 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,151 Square Feet | Built in 1956

WOW! This Mid-Century Bungalow Is Ideally Situated in One Of Seaside Ventura's Most Sought After Areas, MID-TOWN VENTURA! Hop On Your Bike For A Fast n' Fun Bike Ride To The Beach Or Take A Leisurely Stroll To A Myriad Of Restaurants, Including Cafe Ficelle For A Fine French Croissant & Hot Latte! Also Within Easy Walking Distance Is Shopping Galore At The Pacific View Mall, Including Trader Joe's, Public Parks, Including A Doggie Park, As Well As E-Z Access To Public Transportation, 101 and 126 Freeways! Features Include An Open Floor Plan, Offering A Combined Living & Dining Area With A Wall Of Glass And French-Doors That Swing Wide-Open To The Private Rear Yard Gardens & Patio, Affording A Great Indoor-Outdoor Lifestyle We So Enjoy Here In Coastal Ventura, California! Check-Out The George Nelson Mid-Century Modern Dining Room Lamp And The Dutch-Doors At The Entry & Off The Kitchen! The Family Chef Will Certainly Enjoy The Recently Remodeled Kitchen With Its Newer, High-End Appliances, Including A Newer Bosch Dual-Fuel Oven With High-Output Gas Cooktop And Electric Convection Oven ($3250), Commercial Grade Vent-Hood, Thermador Sapphire Dishwasher ($2000), European Oak Veneer Cabinets, Newer Sink & Faucet, Newer Solid Surface Counters, Including A Center-Island & Breakfast Bar! The Primary Bedroom Features Custom Closet Doors & Organizers For A Maximum Use Of Space, Plus French Doors That Lead To The Rear Yard Gardens! Other Features Include A Remodeled Bathroom With E-Z Access Walk-In Shower & European Influenced Vanity & Sink With High-End, German Made Fixtures! Newer, Water-Resistant, Faux-Wood Flooring Throughout With 25 Year Transferable Warranty! Newer Paint In & Out! Newer Roof! Newer, Upgraded Main Electrical Panel! Attached, 2-Car Garage With Auto-Opener! Large, Stained Concrete Driveway! Low Maintenance & Drought Tolerant Landscaping Front & Rear, Includes A Producing Avocado & Fig Tree! This Move-In Ready Home Means Its Your's To Enjoy... The Moment You Move In! HURRY! We've Priced This Home To Sell!

For open house information, contact Blake Mashburn, Century 21 Everest at 805-650-0555

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-9348)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Camarillo, CA
Oxnard, CA
Business
Camarillo, CA
Real Estate
Ventura, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Oxnard, CA
Real Estate
Camarillo, CA
Business
Ventura, CA
Real Estate
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Realtors#Fruit Trees#Rodeo Realty
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
610
Followers
555
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy