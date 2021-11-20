Check out these homes for sale in Oxnard now

(Oxnard, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oxnard than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

946 Eston Street, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the beautiful neighborhood of Camarillo. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful Granite counters and white kitchen cabinets with an attractive backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated. Newer windows throughout the house. Nice size backyard for those cool summer nights. Close to park, shopping centers, and freeways. Driveway has enough space to park your RV and several cars

613 Sara Drive, Oxnard, 93030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful North Oxnard 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. This home features open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and kitchen that is open to the living area and backyard. Living area features a fireplace with lots of space and wood-laminated flooring. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, black granite counters, tile flooring and a large island. Three large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a separate laundry area. Great fully fenced and landscape backyard with plenty of privacy. Excellent location close to everything including shopping, schools and freeway access.

1466 Fairway Drive, Camarillo, 93010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,489,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,146 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Property was on 'Hold' while sellers moved to their new home. Do not miss this amazing Las Posas Golf Course property. Located high above the 7th fairway of Las Posas Golf Course, this spacious single story is sure to please. This home has been extensively expanded and has undergone a major remodel which was finalized and approved by the County of Ventura approx. 2 yrs. Ago. It has many, many extras and upgrades including a new kitchen with 42' cabinets with pull out shelves, kitchen skylights, solar system (paid), 2 remodeled bathrooms with bidets, a waterless urinal and a new walk-in bathtub. The large master suite includes a sitting room (or office), 4 closets and a large oversized shower. The house has numerous ceiling fans, skylights, and 2 masonry fireplaces. It has a new detached garage that can be used as a workshop and a separate storage room, a new carport, and a patio cover with ceiling fans and runs the length of the rear of the house, numerous fruit trees, including avocados, oranges, tangerines, lemons and plums. It also has a smart sprinkler system (B-HYVE) for the front and rear yards. There is a large cabana and golf course view! A new generator goes with the house!! Make your appointment now!

4005 Maple Street, Ventura, 93003 3 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,151 Square Feet | Built in 1956

WOW! This Mid-Century Bungalow Is Ideally Situated in One Of Seaside Ventura's Most Sought After Areas, MID-TOWN VENTURA! Hop On Your Bike For A Fast n' Fun Bike Ride To The Beach Or Take A Leisurely Stroll To A Myriad Of Restaurants, Including Cafe Ficelle For A Fine French Croissant & Hot Latte! Also Within Easy Walking Distance Is Shopping Galore At The Pacific View Mall, Including Trader Joe's, Public Parks, Including A Doggie Park, As Well As E-Z Access To Public Transportation, 101 and 126 Freeways! Features Include An Open Floor Plan, Offering A Combined Living & Dining Area With A Wall Of Glass And French-Doors That Swing Wide-Open To The Private Rear Yard Gardens & Patio, Affording A Great Indoor-Outdoor Lifestyle We So Enjoy Here In Coastal Ventura, California! Check-Out The George Nelson Mid-Century Modern Dining Room Lamp And The Dutch-Doors At The Entry & Off The Kitchen! The Family Chef Will Certainly Enjoy The Recently Remodeled Kitchen With Its Newer, High-End Appliances, Including A Newer Bosch Dual-Fuel Oven With High-Output Gas Cooktop And Electric Convection Oven ($3250), Commercial Grade Vent-Hood, Thermador Sapphire Dishwasher ($2000), European Oak Veneer Cabinets, Newer Sink & Faucet, Newer Solid Surface Counters, Including A Center-Island & Breakfast Bar! The Primary Bedroom Features Custom Closet Doors & Organizers For A Maximum Use Of Space, Plus French Doors That Lead To The Rear Yard Gardens! Other Features Include A Remodeled Bathroom With E-Z Access Walk-In Shower & European Influenced Vanity & Sink With High-End, German Made Fixtures! Newer, Water-Resistant, Faux-Wood Flooring Throughout With 25 Year Transferable Warranty! Newer Paint In & Out! Newer Roof! Newer, Upgraded Main Electrical Panel! Attached, 2-Car Garage With Auto-Opener! Large, Stained Concrete Driveway! Low Maintenance & Drought Tolerant Landscaping Front & Rear, Includes A Producing Avocado & Fig Tree! This Move-In Ready Home Means Its Your's To Enjoy... The Moment You Move In! HURRY! We've Priced This Home To Sell!

