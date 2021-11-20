ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marchers across France decry violence against women

By The Associated Press
Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.

Protesters marched in Paris behind a large banner saying “Stop sexist and sexual violence.”

“We are always putting the blame on the women," Parisian demonstrator Ghislaine Gireire-Revalier said, expressing sympathy for women who are trapped in violent domestic situations. "What we forget is the phenomenon of being in one’s grip ... little by little it’s like a spider that surrounds you in its web.”

Groups fighting violence against women said at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France so far this year — about one woman every three days. More than 220,000 women are suffering physical or sexual abuse by their partner each year, according to a 2017 nationwide study.

Activists are urging President Emmanuel Macron's government to dedicate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) each year to fight violence against women, instead of 360 million ($406 million) spent now, in part to create more shelters.

Demonstrator Meryll Le Goff said “there are measures that have been put into effect like the telephone for those in serious danger,” a special phone with a button to push to alert police. Over 2,500 such phones were being deployed in the country in September, the Justice Ministry said.

“But there aren’t enough for everyone," Le Goff said. "Measures half done, men who are detained temporarily or even imprisoned but are eventually released without any measures that follow ... that's the problem.”

The protests are part of a week of global actions marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

#Violence Against Women#Sex Abuse#Sexual Violence#French#Parisian#The Justice Ministry
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
