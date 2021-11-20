Check out these Ocala homes on the market

(Ocala, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ocala. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

8300 Sw 59Th Avenue, Ocala, 34476 5 Beds 3 Baths | $390,910 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed home features a spacious kitchen overlooking the great room, dining area, and covered lanai. The flex room adjacent to the foyer provides additional space for work or for play. A spacious guest bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, the Bedroom 1 with Bathroom 1, three additional bedrooms, a third full bathroom, and a well-appointed laundry room surround a spacious bonus living area. This home comes with stainless-steel dishwasher, electric range, and microwave already installed. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

5002 Se 38Th Street, Ocala, 34480 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1984

One of kind home and piece of property zoned A-1 located in SE Ocala. 4.7 acres remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and snack bar all open to a large great room and dining room. Beautiful wood burning fireplace with a cedar mantle. Ceramic wood plank flooring through out the home. Out door kitchen has all the bells and whistles grill, refrigerator, ice bin, and TV. A 40X70 pole barn with electric and plumbing for all of your toys. Electric gate and the property is completely fenced in.

5360 Se 28Th Street, Ocala, 34480 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Gorgeously Fully renovated 3/2 move in ready with attached garage. New Roof, Brand New luxury laminate wooden floors. The sparkling new kitchen features granite counter top and renovated cabinets with fully updated appliances. Spacious floor plan with separate living and dining area. Fully updated Bathrooms with new toilets and tiles, Fresh paint inside and out, a huge Patio, lots of closet and storage space, updated lights, Dryer and washer inside the unit. Stop Paying water bills, this house has its own well !. This home places you near schools, shopping, and restaurants. Come check this up, This home won't last long!

1505 Killarney Ct, Ocala, 34472 2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Unplug in this quaint home in Rolling Greens Village in the town of Ocala, Florida. Its Resort style living in this 55+ community with an 18 hole executive golf course in beautiful Rolling Greens village. Wow, don't miss out on this great opportunity, the seller is willing to pay one month's lot rent to the new buyer. Additionally, Seller has purchased a 14 month Extended Home Warranty Policy, also eligible to transfer to a new home ower. This treasure needs your personal touch to make it your own. As you approach this home you will notice the beautiful landscaping and a golf cart garage as you pull up the long drive. The 2 bdrm/2 bath, 840 square foot home is warm and inviting. As you walk into the home you will find an updated kitchen with a full appliance package. Gather around the charming kitchen table for coffee or dinner. You can comfortably entertain in the living area or the adorable Florida room with a Window AC. This home has many updates. Laminate and ceramic flooring throughout; new roof and ac unit 2004; and in 2019 new siding. The Master bedroom has a nice size closet and private bath. Don't let the size deter you from checking out this home. At Rolling Greens Village you can have fun and make many friends within the community filled with lots of activities to keep you active. OR you can also just relax alone if you want. It's all up to you in this wonderful community. The monthly fee covers lawn care, water, sewer, trash pickup 2xs a week, 3 fabulous heated pools, open year-round. Security Great clubhouse with tv room, billiards room with 2 pool tables, 2 dog parks, Veterans park, Storage for RV's or boats ($25), Library, Card Room, Comfy Tables and chairs to visit, Coffee bar, 2 Saunas, Shuffleboard, Bocce ball, Pickleball, Basketball, Tennis Horseshoes, Zumba classes, Yoga AND FREE GOLF FOR RESIDENTS Many clubs, if no club you like, invent one. Like living on a 24/7 vacation resort. I live here and we love it, it's like being on vacation in, 55+ community. Can't even get an apartment with all that without paying much more. Come check this out... Homes with this awesome resort-style lifestyle are going fast.

