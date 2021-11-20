ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Check out these Ocala homes on the market

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 4 days ago

(Ocala, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ocala. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0wVF_0d2obJvJ00

8300 Sw 59Th Avenue, Ocala, 34476

5 Beds 3 Baths | $390,910 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in None

This two-story, all concrete block constructed home features a spacious kitchen overlooking the great room, dining area, and covered lanai. The flex room adjacent to the foyer provides additional space for work or for play. A spacious guest bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. Upstairs, the Bedroom 1 with Bathroom 1, three additional bedrooms, a third full bathroom, and a well-appointed laundry room surround a spacious bonus living area. This home comes with stainless-steel dishwasher, electric range, and microwave already installed. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-34765-347-34765-347650000-0084)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYMlt_0d2obJvJ00

5002 Se 38Th Street, Ocala, 34480

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1984

One of kind home and piece of property zoned A-1 located in SE Ocala. 4.7 acres remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and snack bar all open to a large great room and dining room. Beautiful wood burning fireplace with a cedar mantle. Ceramic wood plank flooring through out the home. Out door kitchen has all the bells and whistles grill, refrigerator, ice bin, and TV. A 40X70 pole barn with electric and plumbing for all of your toys. Electric gate and the property is completely fenced in.

For open house information, contact Mary Colbert, RE/MAX PREMIER REALTY LADY LK at 352-753-2029

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM619837)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgRWe_0d2obJvJ00

5360 Se 28Th Street, Ocala, 34480

3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Gorgeously Fully renovated 3/2 move in ready with attached garage. New Roof, Brand New luxury laminate wooden floors. The sparkling new kitchen features granite counter top and renovated cabinets with fully updated appliances. Spacious floor plan with separate living and dining area. Fully updated Bathrooms with new toilets and tiles, Fresh paint inside and out, a huge Patio, lots of closet and storage space, updated lights, Dryer and washer inside the unit. Stop Paying water bills, this house has its own well !. This home places you near schools, shopping, and restaurants. Come check this up, This home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Steven Koleno, BEYCOME OF FLORIDA LLC at 844-239-2663

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5982407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGwzQ_0d2obJvJ00

1505 Killarney Ct, Ocala, 34472

2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Unplug in this quaint home in Rolling Greens Village in the town of Ocala, Florida. Its Resort style living in this 55+ community with an 18 hole executive golf course in beautiful Rolling Greens village. Wow, don't miss out on this great opportunity, the seller is willing to pay one month's lot rent to the new buyer. Additionally, Seller has purchased a 14 month Extended Home Warranty Policy, also eligible to transfer to a new home ower. This treasure needs your personal touch to make it your own. As you approach this home you will notice the beautiful landscaping and a golf cart garage as you pull up the long drive. The 2 bdrm/2 bath, 840 square foot home is warm and inviting. As you walk into the home you will find an updated kitchen with a full appliance package. Gather around the charming kitchen table for coffee or dinner. You can comfortably entertain in the living area or the adorable Florida room with a Window AC. This home has many updates. Laminate and ceramic flooring throughout; new roof and ac unit 2004; and in 2019 new siding. The Master bedroom has a nice size closet and private bath. Don't let the size deter you from checking out this home. At Rolling Greens Village you can have fun and make many friends within the community filled with lots of activities to keep you active. OR you can also just relax alone if you want. It's all up to you in this wonderful community. The monthly fee covers lawn care, water, sewer, trash pickup 2xs a week, 3 fabulous heated pools, open year-round. Security Great clubhouse with tv room, billiards room with 2 pool tables, 2 dog parks, Veterans park, Storage for RV's or boats ($25), Library, Card Room, Comfy Tables and chairs to visit, Coffee bar, 2 Saunas, Shuffleboard, Bocce ball, Pickleball, Basketball, Tennis Horseshoes, Zumba classes, Yoga AND FREE GOLF FOR RESIDENTS Many clubs, if no club you like, invent one. Like living on a 24/7 vacation resort. I live here and we love it, it's like being on vacation in, 55+ community. Can't even get an apartment with all that without paying much more. Come check this out... Homes with this awesome resort-style lifestyle are going fast.

For open house information, contact Lee Ann and Frank Seeley, MH Florida Living, LLC at 352-288-1515

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11033543)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Ocala, FL
Real Estate
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ocala, FL
Business
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Restaurants#Appliance#Dog Parks
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
543
Followers
604
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy