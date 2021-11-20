Take a look at these homes for sale in Augusta

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Augusta, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Augusta. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

21 Hale Street, Augusta, 30901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Excellent investment opportunity located in Downtown Augusta. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 baths on large corner lot. Close to medical district and minutes to interstate. Great potential. Sold as-is. Tenant Occupied. Tenant lease ends Oct 6, 2021

For open house information, contact STUART BROOKS, REALTY ONE GROUP VISIONARIES at 706-945-1267

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-475778)

702 Muscadine Court, Martinez, 30907

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome home to the Collins Park neighborhood in Columbia County! This Craftsman style 2-story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with all bedrooms on the upper level of the home. The Owner's suite is oversized and has a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower in the Owner's Bathroom! The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, flat top range, built-in microwave and the refrigerator remains! The great room offers an electric fireplace and is open to the eat-in kitchen area. Full laundry room on the main level of the home. Welcoming foyer with wood flooring. Rear and front covered porches! 2-car garage with NEW automatic garage door opener! Sprinkler system in both the front and rear yards. This home is convenient to Fort Gordon, I-20, shopping and more! Zoned for Columbia County schools. Call today!

For open house information, contact TERRI FRERICHS, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE EP at 706-364-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-477656)

462 Greenwich Drive, Aiken, 29803

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Hm back on market through no fault of the Seller; Buyer is being relocated. Repairs have been made. 4BR/2BA home w/rocking chair front porch located in River Bluff. Vaulted ceiling w/exposed beam in living rm w/floor-ceiling flagstone wood-burning FP (recently inspected/cleaned) & recessed lights. DR w/H/W. Kitchen w/H/W, SS appliances inc new smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave, new countertops, built-in desk & pantry. MBR suite on main level includes walk-in closet & ensuite BA. Two add'l BRs on main & one BR up. Ceiling fans in all BRs. Tons of storage. New HVAC (8/2/21) w/3-yr warranty, new irrigation system, new carpets, freshly painted, new lighting. Spacious two-tier deck with built-in bar overlooking lg, fenced yard for entertaining. Add'; parking pad on side of house. New garage door opener. Architectural shingles. Blinds. Home Warranty & Terminix contract in place convey. Community Association w/pool, tennis courts & play area. Convenient to southside & downtown Aiken

For open house information, contact Patti Cornette, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS at 706-863-1775

Copyright © 2021 Aiken MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSSC-118217)

1935 Turknett Springs Lane, Augusta, 30904

2 Beds 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Property is in rough condition and needs work but could be repaired. Home is being sold in "as is condition". The property next door at 1933 Turknett Springs Ln is being sold with this property. Two properties will not be sold separately. The property at 1933 Turknett Springs Lane is in very good condition and zoned commercial and has a large shop building with two roll up metal doors, office and bath room. Each of the properties is priced at $27,500 each. When making an offer include both properties in your offer. Previous owner had a auto repair business in the shop.

For open house information, contact LEE GORE, RE/MAX TRUE ADVANTAGE at 706-922-9292

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARGA-475598)

CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Augusta News Watch

ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

