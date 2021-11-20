Top homes for sale in Des Moines

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Des Moines, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Des Moines than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1275 Nw 70Th Avenue, Ankeny, 50023

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Looking for a large lot combined with mid-century home? You're in luck, this is it! Rare combination on the SW side of Ankeny - this property offers a 3/4+ acre lot, fenced in back yard, 2 car attached garage with an insulated shop/3+ detached garage, tucked on a very quiet street. The home features an open living room with original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets, backsplash, gas range and newer appliances. There are 2 good size bedrooms with the 3rd being converted into a full bath and laundry room. The basement is a clean slate to add finished space as a new egress window has been installed that would make a great additional bedroom. Newer electrical, waterproofed basement system and new windows throughout the main level. This home is on a great setting, close enough to everything you need in Ankeny, with a quick commute into the Metro, but with ample space to make it your own. Surely won't last long - schedule a showing today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Reid Petersen, Charter House Real Estate at 515-864-6444

15327 Deerview Drive, Urbandale, 50323

3 Beds 3 Baths | $348,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MODEL NOT FOR SALE. Destiny Homes presents their Cascade II floor plan in Urbandale's Waterford Ridge development. This ranch plan features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1300 square feet of finished space. Kitchen features corner pantry, island, stainless steel appliances, and sliders off the dining area to the backyard. Large living room boasts plenty of natural light and electric fireplace. Master suite features double vanity, walk-in closet, shower, and pass through to the laundry room. Full bathroom, bedroom, family room, and plenty of storage in the finished lower level. There is a long list of standard features not often found at this price point, including electric fireplace, energy efficiency, 2x6 construction, and SMART Home Automation. Ask about $2,000 in closing costs provided by preferred lender.

For open house information, contact Heather Lohse, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

1214 Sw 2Nd Street, Ankeny, 50023

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,391 Square Feet | Built in 1959

ALL BRICK RANCH offers nearly 2,000 finished sqft! This one owner home is ready to hand the keys to the next family. Step inside to appreciate the floor plan and potential. Hardwood floors are under carpets. Living room opens to the formal dining. The kitchen is roomy w/great counter space. Three bedrooms are near the updated full bath. The master suite features a half bath. Lower level has some walls up for future finish. One room has carpet and ceiling making it a non conforming bedroom. Washer/Dryer are included and so is the freezer! Take a peek out the back door and fall in love with the enclosed porch for rain or shine. Two car garage has enough space for outside tools & toys. NEW roof & NEWER furnace are a few of the more recent upgrades. Ankeny is home to excellent schools, parks, shopping & Saylorville Lake. This is also a quick commute to Des Moines & Ames and surrounding suburbs. With just a little effort, this will make an excellent Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact Pennie Carroll, Pennie Carroll & Associates at 515-490-8025

214 Pin Oak Court, Norwalk, 50211

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,999 | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 2017

One owner like new end unit townhome!!! 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms!!! Huge kitchen and great room with not only a massive island to sit at, but a large dining space that easily can seat 8! All windows on this unit face south or west!!! This is the way to go—why would you rent? Over 1,400 square feet plus an oversized 2 car attached garage with extra room for storage as well. Home is absolutely immaculate and surrounded by wonderful neighbors (per seller). Amazing location just north of the McAninch Sports Complex and the new Orchard Hills Elementary school. Set up your private showing today!!! All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Trierweiler, Markjon, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

