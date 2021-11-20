Take a look at these homes on the Providence market now

(Providence, RI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Providence. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

58 River Street, West Warwick, 02893 1 Bed 1 Bath | $94,900 | Condominium | 558 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Estimated Payment $405 Per Month * 0% Down 30-Year fixed mortgage rate of 3.1% with an APR of 3.3% to those who qualify. * Taxes insurance not included * Rates As of (11/4/2021) *Optional 13 month limited home warranty included from HWA Home Warranty limited to components/structure ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Affordable 1-bedroom professionally managed condo in a well-located clean quiet condo complex, London Terrace. Two minutes to Route 2 and the Warwick Malls and very close to Routes 95, 295 and 37. Two sets of washers/dryers are in the lower level of the building. Common space halls and staircases are well-maintained. Property tax is only $928/year. There are 2 parking spaces per unit plus guest parking. $242/MONTH CONDO FEE INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER, sewer, trash pickup, snow removal and landscaping. Schedule thru showingtime today.

For open house information, contact Nathan Clark Team, YHSGR Nathan Clark Team at 401-232-7661

2 Merchant Street, North Providence, 02911 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Estate sale - being sold as is and priced accordingly. Mid-century 3 bed / 1 bath ranch with good bones, on a corner lot, and located by Whipple Ave in Fruit Hill and very close to Centerdale Village. Charming original details and hardwood floors. The main floor includes a good sized eat-in kitchen and living room, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a large common room, plenty of storage, and a cedar closet. The backyard has a shed for storage and a small outbuilding that served as an open frame porch. Furnace may not be functional, and home needs some cosmetic updating. Parking for at least 2 cars. With some TLC, this home can be brought back to it's original charm!

For open house information, contact Lisa Pisaturo, Residential Properties LTD. at 401-885-8400

149 Lockwood Street, West Warwick, 02893 2 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Presenting a unique opportunity to own a single family home in an idyllic setting that’s been nicely cared for throughout the years and is being offered for the first time. ** This home is the perfect alternative to a condo, except a fabulous rear yard comes with this property instead of association fees! **Great home for first home buyers, or those looking to down size. **Inside this nicely appointed ranch you can enjoy first floor living featuring two bedrooms, light filled living room, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and a partial finished lower level. ** In addition, there is a mudroom entry off the driveway and a one car garage. **This well sought after location places you near shopping on Route 2, restaurants and highway access. **Do not hesitate, as this will not last long! ** Click on the "Virtual Tour" Link to view in 3D!!

For open house information, contact Joy Riley, Westcott Properties at 401-421-5300

46 Travelers Court, East Greenwich, 02818 2 Beds 3 Baths | $742,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly updated floorplans make this nearly 2,200 square foot WATCH HILL model at MIDDLEBERRY even more inviting than the others we have completed.. Be part of an exciting new active adult community located in vibrant East Greenwich. Now is the time is come and select finishes to make this home truly yours. First floor features include open concept design, impressive stainless steel kitchen, master suite with walk in closet, study, gathering room with gas fireplace, laundry room and powder room. Second floor rooms include another bedroom, full bathroom, loft/office, huge linen closet and tons of additional storage. Outdoor amenities include 2 car garage with storage, covered patio, open patio and professional landscaping. Located only minutes to multiple golf courses, marinas, downtown East Greenwich with its amazing dining and shopping, I-95, and T.F. Green airport. Photos of similar model.

For open house information, contact Allen Gammons, BHHS Commonwealth Real Estate at 401-886-6100