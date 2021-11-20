ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Top homes for sale in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iunNh_0d2obEVg00

36 Ellie Drive, Santa Rosa, 95403

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1981

55+Park on the boarder of Santa Rosa and Windsor. This unit has been remodeled. Double pane windows, brand new furnace, all new appliances and interior & exterior paint. This mobile sits back in a cul-de-sac with 2 other neighbors. The space is completely enclosed for the fur baby you have. Both bedrooms feature French doors to a deck, the back room has a private deck. The space has a side by side carport, and space for more vehicles. There is a small storage up front and a large enclosed storage building off the deck. Great use of space. The park features a pool, horse show pits, club house and very close to public transportation and shopping.

For open house information, contact Mandy Corriea, W Real Estate at 707-636-3800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485otm_0d2obEVg00

204 Jason Street, Windsor, 95492

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,999 | Mobile Home | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome to this gorgeous single story 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms 1400 sf move in ready mobile home in Royal Mobile Manor all-age/ family park community! Numerous updates throughout with remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, double pane windows and more. Handicapped access in the front. The parking is big enough to fit 3 cars. The backyard is spacious for year-round entertaining and relaxation. Easy access to shopping, stores, and schools. This is what you have been waiting for!!

For open house information, contact Judy Chen, Keller Williams Realty at 707-978-3500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2zgL_0d2obEVg00

857 Lunar Court, Rohnert Park, 94928

4 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Amazing opportunity in this 4bed 2bath home on just under a 1/4th acre lot. Located on a cul-da-sac in a great neighborhood. This home features and above ground pool, hot tub, paved driveway with room for RV or boat parking. There are two newer 12x12 storage sheds in the backyard. Plenty of room to design the backyard you always wanted.

For open house information, contact Cory Cadle, W Real Estate at 707-636-3800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvOuq_0d2obEVg00

1822 Arroyo Sierra Circle, Santa Rosa, 95405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Townhouse | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Desireable eastside Sierra Creek 4bd/2.5ba. townhouse, with gated front courtyard and private back tiled patio. Granite counters and oak cabinetry in the kitchen, wood-burning fireplace in the roomy living room, new carpeting in spaceous upstairs bedrooms, mirrored closet doors, skylights and many other appealing features (laundry chute). Single-car garage with auto-opener. Pool, tennis & basketball courts, RV/boat parking, expansive lawn area and other amenities for owners' exclusive use.

For open house information, contact Judy Gollan, RE/MAX Gold at 707-524-3500

