Check out these homes for sale in Boston now

Boston, MA

Boston Times
Boston Times
 4 days ago

(Boston, MA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

14 Glendale Way, Canton, 02021

5 Beds 2 Baths | $839,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Your search is over! Move in ready, meticulously maintained home in one of Cantons most sought after neighborhoods! Newly updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances leading into a stunning family room with cathedral ceilings, abundance of natural light and beautiful deck overlooking luscious grounds. Sprawling floor plan with two gas fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout! Five bedrooms , 2 full baths plus a LARGE laundry area. Fully finished lower level with gorgeous bonus room leading out to private, pristine, beautifully landscaped 1/2 acre fenced in backyard with access to 2 car garage. Convenient location close to schools, restaurants, town swimming pool and highways! This is one you don't want to miss! First showing to be held 8/26 at 5PM.

For open house information, contact Victoria Woods-Armando, NextHome Ross Realty Group at 781-603-6835

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187735)

534 Beacon St, Boston, 02215

1 Bed 1 Bath | $518,000 | Condominium | 518 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Price to sell! The Charlesview condominium, an unbeatable Back Bay opportunity and value! Spacious 1 bedroom unit with AC, large closets with organizers, throughout hardwood flooring & efficient layout. The building, converted to condos in 2001, has a nicely appointed lobby, doorman & professional management, and elevator. Great location near Newbury Street, easy access to schools, hospitals, parks, and the Charles River, Kenmore Square, and close to BU, MIT & Berklee. Furniture is virtual. Price to sell! Lower than the assessed value from the city.

For open house information, contact Montivista Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty at 781-449-1400

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72915403)

92R Kernwood Drive, Lynn, 01904

3 Beds 3 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1870

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL!!!!!! A true waterfront dream home has arrived! Grandfathered setbacks has placed this property right near the edge of the water offering unparalleled 180 degrees views of Sluice Pond from every level of this home. Be wowed from the moment you enter, as the main living level greets your arrival with raised sloped ceilings and rows of windows that bring an abundance of light. An open concept kitchen with waterfall quartz island countertop faces the living and dining area. Just a level down are 2 bedrooms and a shared bath with neat tiled shower. At the lowest level is the master bedroom, its proximity to the water ensures that viewers are enthralled by sunlight glistening off the water surface. The master bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. All that said, why not grab a paddle board and head on outdoors? The promise of vacation days await in this home.

For open house information, contact Treetop Group, Keller Williams Realty at 978-475-2111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72908187)

11 Grover Ave, Boston, 02131

3 Beds 2 Baths | $710,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Enjoy great family living in this impeccably maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on quiet dead end street. Enter to a lovely living room with fireplace and gleaming wood floors. Sunny corner kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of room for large dining table. Three good-sized bedrooms and a full modern bath complete the main floor. The lower level is fully built-out as a huge family room including a dedicated office or could be used as a fourth bedroom and a fully renovated bathroom. Completing the finished basement is a home gym area and bonus kitchen space and plenty of extra storage. Step outside to entertain on your wonderful deck and jump into the pool! Driveway parking for up to four cars. Includes two storage sheds.

For open house information, contact Steven Cohen Team, Keller Williams Realty Boston-Metro | Back Bay at 617-542-0012

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72886786)


Boston Times

Boston, MA
With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

