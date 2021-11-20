Check out these homes for sale in Montgomery now

(Montgomery, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Montgomery. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 Oak Forest Drive, Montgomery, 36109 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 891 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Has hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC system, updated windows installed, new plumbing/pipes installed. Has storage building in back that can be used as a workshop.

For open house information, contact Jill Benson, Mary Lou Bailey Realty at 334-356-7737

126 Hobbie Drive, Montgomery, 36105 3 Beds 3 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,333 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Look no further! This 3bed/2bath well maintained cottage styled home is just what your looking for. Tons of storage space throughout the home. Eat- in kitchen with a large amount of countertop space, two(2) built in electric ovens & one(1) gas cooktop 4-burner oven.Walk-in pantry in kitchen. This home includes three (3) larger than adverge bedrooms that can accommodate king-sized beds; two (2) bathrooms that include an en-suite master bath as well as a Jack & Jill bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub & shower. Very spacious living room, dining room,and family room.Can you imagine having a large laundry room that would accommodate washing,drying and folding clothes all in one area?But wait it gets better!There is a bonus room (tenant is living there now)that includes a 1/2 bath adjacent to the garage. Yes there is a garage and a carport along the driveway. The owner requests that only pre-approved buyers be shown this owner-occupied home by appointment only.Please schedule anytime between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on any day of the week Thank you!

For open house information, contact Amanda S. Wright, KW Montgomery at 334-277-8920

1437 Bristol Park Place, Montgomery, 36117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Feel free to visit us at our model homes which are typically open daily from 12-5 or 1-5 on the weekends. We are also available by phone or email. Enjoy every day in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a covered porch. The Kennesaw II plan features a split bedroom plan with the Main bedroom on the back side of the house. The Kitchen is equipped with a nice Island, plenty of cabinet space, and counter space for those family holidays! The exterior of the home features brick and Hardiboard, a covered patio. The garage has enough room for an extra long vehicle. Lowder New Homes is Montgomery's largest home builder with an exclusive warranty department that is unmatched! All homes are built with fine craftsmanship and care and use materials such a hardy-board to make it as maintenance-free as possible. Never have to worry about rotting wood on the exterior of your home again! Lowder New Homes has made green initiatives and energy efficiency standard in all our homes with Energy Star standards and products that go above and beyond standard building codes - R-15 and 38 insulation, Low-E windows and a 15 Seer heated and cooling system. Lowder New Homes offers a 10 year structural warranty from the industry’s leading home warranty company, 2-10 Home Warranty.

For open house information, contact Robert Gross, Lowder New Homes Sales Inc at 334-270-6789

1809 Cotton Court, Montgomery, 36110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come in ready to collect! This investment opportunity comes with a tenant that has signed a new year lease. If you are looking to build your investment portfolio this 3 bedroom, 1 bath at $750 a month is a winning option. Don't let this one pass you by. Call your favorite agent today to make it yours. Buyer to verify square footage and school zones.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Johnson, Montgomery Metro Realty at 334-277-9100