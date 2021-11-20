Take a look at these homes on the market in Amarillo

(Amarillo, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Amarillo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

7007 Thunder Rd, Amarillo, 79119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,503 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stunning Comer Fielding garden home! Beautiful curb appeal with Austin stone accents. Features include an Austin stone corner fireplace, wood floors, and a beautiful copper vent hood. Isolated master bedroom has on suite with a jetted tub and separate walk in shower, double vanity areas and huge walk in closet with builtins. Spacious second and third bedrooms share a hall bath. Private office has built in desk perfect for working from home. Bonus room is set up for a media room or extra living space. Utility is separate and has a countertop and a mud bench feature. Backyard has a pergola and a separate grassy space fenced for dogs. The HVAC is new with extended warranty per seller. Surround sound in living, master, and bonus room.

1210 Florida St, Amarillo, 79102 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Amazing home that has total male over. Has 4 bedroom 2 bath and 3 living areas formal dinning and kitchen dinning. New carpet and tile and all the fixture throughout as well as CH&A. Circle drive, you will not be disappointed. Garage converted.

7901 City View Dr., Amarillo, 79118 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Home will be complete at Thanksgiving. Contract within the next two weeks and the client can make most selections. Please call or text when showing. Home is under construction and will be open for work daily 8:00 - 5:00

7307 Jameson Dr, Amarillo, 79121 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1977

PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP SHINES THROUGH, TOTALLY & TASTEFULLY UPDATED APPX 5 YEARS AGO. DOUBLE DECKER WORKSHOP EQUIPPED WITH ELECTRICITY, LOOKS ALMOST NEW INSIDE! Excellent curb appeal lures you into a small privacy entrance and then into the spacious living rm featuring a handsome stone clad fireplace. The kitchen has a plethora of cabinets, beautiful granite, newer appliances that will convey & adjacent to the dining rm and lg utility rm. The ensuite master will accommodate a sitting area if needed & the vanity separate from the bath. Super comfortable secondary bedrooms w/ great closets. The sunroom is such a handsome rm with rock clad walls mixed with cedar. Beautiful stone patio, a gorgeous place to entertain guests. Pristine landscaping! Double decker workshop is in mint condition!

