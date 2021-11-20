Top homes for sale in Fort Myers

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3517 Sw Santa Barbara Pl, Cape Coral, 33914 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Townhouse | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4 Units available. Must see new construction town home villas located in the heart of cape coral close to shopping and restaurants. This Three bedrooms two and half bathrooms features 24" tiles in living and bathroom areas with modern kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances , energy efficiency double glass windows and an economic floor plan with living areas on first floor and bedrooms on second floor that totals 1468 sqft. Price is for one unit.

For open house information, contact David Leiendecker, Realty Associates of Cape Cora at 239-549-6480

8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, 33967 2 Beds 2 Baths | $237,000 | Condominium | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 2006

4th Floor Condo Available! 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, top floor! Upgraded granite countertops! Community is in the heart of Estero, close to shopping, FGCU, and beaches! Common Elevator

For open house information, contact Barry Frey, Turn Key Residential, LLC at 239-495-8200

12170 Kelly Sands Way, Fort Myers, 33908 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Condominium | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Second Floor RARE END CORNER condo upgraded with a great view! Offered TURKEY with many upgrades stainless steel appliances-replaced a/c-in immaculate condition. Kelly Greens is a Championship golf community located 3.5 miles from the beach and Sanibel Island Causeway. Amenities include golf tennis pools over 4 miles of sidewalks-and tons of activities!

For open house information, contact Jerry Hubbard, Century 21 Sunbelt Realty at 239-561-5645

1308 S Brandywine Cir, Fort Myers, 33919 2 Beds 2 Baths | $168,900 | Condominium | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is the home you've been waiting for. With many updates and such a spacious floor plan, it's unlike any other on the market. Tile floors that go on the diagonal, wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and backsplash, crown moulding, and under cabinet lighting just to name a few. There's also a full-size washer and dryer included, stainless steel appliances, and more. It is gated with sidewalks throughout the community. Activities galore for the person who is 55+ of age with many interests: pickle ball, tennis, 2 pools, library, card clubs, craft groups, bingo, billiards and other social activities. Convenient to the Myerlee Golf Course, world famous beaches, public library, Lakes Park, dining, hospital, shopping.

For open house information, contact German Hernandez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509