On the hunt for a home in Shreveport? These houses are on the market

(Shreveport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shreveport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5303 Fairfax Avenue, Shreveport, 71108 2 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Excellent investment property or great starter home for 1st time homebuyer. Currently occupied with excellent paying tenant, We need minimum 24 hours notice before showing. POF required before showing. Tenant requests all visitors to wear masks. Security Cameras are on the premises.

For open house information, contact Karen Johnson, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

5343 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, 71112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Super cute property in family friendly neighborhood - large open floorplan perfect for entertaining - kitchen features granite countertops and storage galore plus spacious dining area - relaxing master suite with updated bathroom and plenty of closet space - enjoy time outside with large fence-in backyard and covered patio - conveniently located near BAFB, the Jimmie Davis bridge, restaurants, and shopping - come and see this beauty today!!

For open house information, contact Tammi Montgomery, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 318-752-2700

4625 Fern Avenue, Shreveport, 71105 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 1955

DEAL FELL THROUGH BECAUSE BOTH BUYERS FELL ILL~ALL INSPECTIONS HAVE BEEN DONE & NOW WE ARE READY FOR ANOTHER BUYER~CLEANED AND READY FOR NEW OWNERS~OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH TWO LIVING SPACES~LARGE DINING ROOM WITH WOOD VINYL FLOORS~LOTS OF WINDOWS LETTING IN NATURAL LIGHT~3 BEDROOMS WITH GOOD CLOSET SPACE~MASTER BATH WITH LARGE WALKIN SHOWER AND CUTE SEPARATE VANITY FOR MAKEUP STORAGE~HALL BATH HAS BRAND NEW TUB AND SURROUND~UPDATED ELECTRICAL PANEL AND NEWER AC UNIT~NICE PERMANENT WORKSHOP or MAN CAVE IN BACKYARD~LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING SHADED PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD

For open house information, contact Kathy Lex, Century 21 United at 318-212-0021

2015 Audubon Place, Shreveport, 71105 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A TRUE CHARMER FEATURING AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EASY MAINTENANCE CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN THE LIVING AREAS AND GREAT ENTERTAINING SPACE. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, A SEPARATE COOK TOP AND A WALL OVEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. CANNED LIGHTS MAKE THIS HOME FEEL NEW AND UPDATE. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN UPDATED BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER AND DUAL CLOSETS. TWO ADDITONAL BEDROOMS SHARE A HALL BATH. OUTSIDE YOU WILL FIND A GREAT WORKSHOP EQUIPPED WITH POWER AND TONS OF SPACE. ENJOY A RELAXING TIME ON THE BRICKED FRONT PORCH OR THE COVERED BACK PATIO. A FULLY FENCED YARD, A TWO CAR COVERED CARPORT AND GREAT CURB APPEAL COMPLETE THIS SUPER PACKAGE OF A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

For open house information, contact Nancy Harner, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011