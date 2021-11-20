Take a look at these homes for sale in Savannah

(Savannah, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Savannah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

202 W Broughton Street, Savannah, 31401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Condominium | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1903

STVR Certificate in place - Contemporary, high-end, polished 2 bedroom STVR situated on the corner of Broughton and Barnard Streets - same block as City Market and Ellis Square, windows everywhere!.. Stylish, Sophisticated, Fun, and Fantastic - be in the heart of it all. One of only a few STVRs available in the Downtown market. Gorgeous, restored 100 -year old heart pine floors, interior built from scratch in 2004 (Bryan Building - circa 1890), skylights, exposed brick, secured building, bright, sun-shine drenched property. Immensely outstanding Investment opportunity, 2nd home, personal residence.

For open house information, contact Cynthia George Fitzpatrick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Savannah at 912-355-4171

130 Pine View Crossing, Pooler, 31322 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,529 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this open concept 3 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Somersby. Close to everything that Pooler has to offer with easy access to I95 and I16.From the moment you enter the front door, you will find many extras. There's an open concept LR/DR combo with wainscoting. The kitchen is oversized and features an abundance of cabinetry, an island, breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. The Gr Room features a gas fireplace and there is a large half bath on this level. Upstairs, you will find the master BR suite with a tray ceiling, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double sinks and a large walk in closet. There is also a laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and flex space that can be a media room, office or use your imagination. The backyard is fenced and there is also a screened porch. The ponds in Somersby are stocked with fish (catch & release only). Set up an appointment today.

For open house information, contact Barb W Johnson, Weichert REALTORS Stanford & Company at 912-356-5533

2143 E 62Nd Street, Savannah, 31404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BACK ON THE MARKET THROUGH NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Unique tri-level Three bed, Two full bath in east Savannah on a large lot. Close to shopping, such as Whole Foods, Habersham Village, and the Truman Parkway. Open concept kitchen, dining , and living room on the middle floor, and den with brick gas fireplace downstairs along with fully-equipped and large laundry room. The Third floor has original wood floors throughout all bedrooms, stairs, and hallway. Newer water heater and dishwasher and Brand NEW ROOF installed October 21, 2021! This house has many special and unique touches and is ready for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey B Clark, Parker Scott Properties at 912-897-6320

528 Pointe North Drive, Savannah, 31410 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Sizeable, low-country home with covered front porch. Int he backyard is a custom built playhouse, fenced in yard, and a custom deck with a screened in porch. New paint, new carpet, and fresh updates top it off. In the kitchen is a large island, a separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated bathrooms, and a large master suite are upstairs. The outside also has low maintenance hardy board siding! Come see what island life is all about!

For open house information, contact Dave Benjamin Whalley, eXp Realty, LLC at 404-281-6350