ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 4 days ago

(Savannah, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Savannah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2slp_0d2ob8IZ00

202 W Broughton Street, Savannah, 31401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Condominium | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in 1903

STVR Certificate in place - Contemporary, high-end, polished 2 bedroom STVR situated on the corner of Broughton and Barnard Streets - same block as City Market and Ellis Square, windows everywhere!.. Stylish, Sophisticated, Fun, and Fantastic - be in the heart of it all. One of only a few STVRs available in the Downtown market. Gorgeous, restored 100 -year old heart pine floors, interior built from scratch in 2004 (Bryan Building - circa 1890), skylights, exposed brick, secured building, bright, sun-shine drenched property. Immensely outstanding Investment opportunity, 2nd home, personal residence.

For open house information, contact Cynthia George Fitzpatrick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Savannah at 912-355-4171

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-255374)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAJPz_0d2ob8IZ00

130 Pine View Crossing, Pooler, 31322

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,529 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this open concept 3 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Somersby. Close to everything that Pooler has to offer with easy access to I95 and I16.From the moment you enter the front door, you will find many extras. There's an open concept LR/DR combo with wainscoting. The kitchen is oversized and features an abundance of cabinetry, an island, breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. The Gr Room features a gas fireplace and there is a large half bath on this level. Upstairs, you will find the master BR suite with a tray ceiling, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double sinks and a large walk in closet. There is also a laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and flex space that can be a media room, office or use your imagination. The backyard is fenced and there is also a screened porch. The ponds in Somersby are stocked with fish (catch & release only). Set up an appointment today.

For open house information, contact Barb W Johnson, Weichert REALTORS Stanford & Company at 912-356-5533

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-260826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goatP_0d2ob8IZ00

2143 E 62Nd Street, Savannah, 31404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BACK ON THE MARKET THROUGH NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Unique tri-level Three bed, Two full bath in east Savannah on a large lot. Close to shopping, such as Whole Foods, Habersham Village, and the Truman Parkway. Open concept kitchen, dining , and living room on the middle floor, and den with brick gas fireplace downstairs along with fully-equipped and large laundry room. The Third floor has original wood floors throughout all bedrooms, stairs, and hallway. Newer water heater and dishwasher and Brand NEW ROOF installed October 21, 2021! This house has many special and unique touches and is ready for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey B Clark, Parker Scott Properties at 912-897-6320

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-257555)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfjqi_0d2ob8IZ00

528 Pointe North Drive, Savannah, 31410

4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Sizeable, low-country home with covered front porch. Int he backyard is a custom built playhouse, fenced in yard, and a custom deck with a screened in porch. New paint, new carpet, and fresh updates top it off. In the kitchen is a large island, a separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated bathrooms, and a large master suite are upstairs. The outside also has low maintenance hardy board siding! Come see what island life is all about!

For open house information, contact Dave Benjamin Whalley, eXp Realty, LLC at 404-281-6350

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Multi-List Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-260837)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Pooler, GA
Savannah, GA
Real Estate
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Water Heater#Whole Foods#The Living Room#Ga#Stvr Certificate#I95
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
281
Followers
612
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy