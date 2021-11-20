House hunt Sarasota: See what’s on the market now

(Sarasota, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sarasota will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

20 Whispering Sands Drive, Sarasota, 34242 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,643,000 | Condominium | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Spectacular Gulf Front Views!!! Every inch of this residence has been completely REMODELED AND REDESIGNED with impeccable attention to detail. From the moment you open the front door, this one-of-a-kind open floor plan offers expansive views of the Gulf of Mexico. The kitchen features custom wood cabinets, granite countertops, center island, built-in office area, stainless steel appliances and a grand breakfast bar with additional custom cabinetry beneath to maximize storage. Solid wood, double French doors lead you into a guest bedroom spacious enough for two queen beds. Elegant guest bath with custom tiled shower and granite countertops will have your guests planning their next visit before they even leave. Experience the ultimate in beachfront luxury with nearly forty feet of dining and living space showcasing the finest gulf views. The entire unit is covered in 24” travertine tile flooring, custom architectural designs throughout including grand arches, recessed lighting, and lighted crown molding. The master retreat’s door was relocated to showcase an even broader view of the gulf to the north. The master bedroom was designed to accommodate king size furnishings and a sitting area for you to relax and watch the dolphins and manatees swim by while sipping your favorite beverage. The craftmanship continues to the en suite which has even more custom cabinetry, an elongated double vanity and a walk-in shower large enough for two. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from nearly every room in this stunning home. The heart of Siesta Key Village is just a few steps away where you can enjoy the finest in dining, shopping, and strolling that Siesta Key has to offer. Whispering Sands features beautifully manicured grounds, a large natural lagoon, a sparkling white sand private beach, two pools, a fitness room, clubhouse, beach-front tiki hut with grills for entertaining, shuffleboard, and on-site security. This two bed, two bath home truly has it all.

For open house information, contact Christa Spalding, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-349-4411

4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota, 34238 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Condominium | 949 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Freshly remodeled and Beautifully appointed top floor unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with, vaulted ceilings, split master suite with walk-in closet, and screened balcony with private lake views. New Kitchen cabinets and counters. Freshly painted. BRAND NEW A/C Installed 9/2021, Updated Bathrooms, light fixtures and fans. Bella Villino is a master planned Community, in Palmer Ranch, located in close proximity to restaurants, minutes from Publix, Lowe's, Kohl's, Target, Costco Siesta Key Beaches and much more. Amenities at Bella Villino includes a community clubhouse, resort style heated pool and spa, business center, indoor racquetball, basketball, billiards, tennis court, gas grills and picnic areas and onsite management. The Legacy Trail walking, jogging and bike trail is also conveniently located near-by. The building exterior has been renovated and Special Assessment has been PAID IN FULL. Brand New PGT Hurricane Impact Windows with a lifetime warranty. Gulf Coast Lifestyle in Sarasota awaits.

For open house information, contact Elena Durez, MEDWAY REALTY at 941-375-2456

591 Putter Lane, Longboat Key, 34228 4 Beds 5 Baths | $4,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,191 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Pre-Construction. To be built. Fabulous opportunity for buyers who want new but do not want to wait two years to move in! Expansive uninterrupted bay front views from this 134' wide lot. Sunset views and plenty of marine and bird life. The list price of $4.2m is for the land, the existing structure and fully engineered construction remodel plans. It does not include the cost of the remodel work. Buyers can use proposed plans, or start from scratch and create their own.The existing structure comprises approx. 4000 sf living space comprising 4 bedrooms plus den, above base flood elevation including all concrete and masonry, roof system, driveway, landscape, pool and existing dock. Dockside power in 2 locations with 10,000lb existing boat lift & secondary dockage for 65' boat. The existing owners designed, planned and made selections for a beautifully finished, luxury remodel of the structure. The proposed plan is a coastal contemporary design with 3 bedrooms plus office and bonus room, outdoor kitchen, sauna, elevator, 3 car garage. Two docks, landscape architecture package designed by Michael A Gilkey, top of the line kitchen designed by Cucine Ricci, and high end floor and finish selections. The plans are currently with the Town of Longboat Key building department so work can commence immediately upon closing. Demolition work has begun on the interior. Please review attachments for more information and call with questions. Sold As-Is

For open house information, contact Bev Murray, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FLORIDA REALTY at 888-534-1116

4337 Timor Place, Sarasota, 34241 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lake Sarasota. This home has been tastefully updated! All that is left to do is move in. As you walk through the front door, you will notice NEW luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the open living spaces. The kitchen has been upgraded with NEW soft close shaker cabinets, NEW granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have updated vanities and modern lighting. NEW AC 2021. Zoned for A= rated schools. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key beach and St. Armand's circle. Come see this gem before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Rob Jones, OFFERPAD BROKERAGE at 844-448-0749