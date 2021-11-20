Take a look at these homes on the market in Syracuse

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Syracuse, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Syracuse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

374 West Newell Street, Syracuse, 13205

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Assumable $25,000 5 year at 8% private mortgage assumable with credit check. Tenant pays $995 thru section 8 and is current and on time. Nice 3 bedroom across from a park.

For open house information, contact Alan Fritz Lathrop, BHGRE Select at 315-565-0772

707 Hamilton Parkway, Syracuse, 13214

4 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1966

** Center Hall Colonial Home in the Jamesville Dewitt School District**Eat-in-Kitchen**Formal Dining Room**Main Floor Familyroom with slider to deck overlooking a beautiful yard with trees and privacy**Large living room and first floor laundry**Walk out Basement**Spacious Bedrooms**Hardwood Flooring**Recent improvements include many new windows, flooring in kitchen, hallway, and bathroom**Very Convenient location to schools, highways, shopping, SU, and downtown Syracuse**Excellent opportunity for you to come and make it your own**Buyer to be covered by a 12 month Home Warranty provided by America's Preferred Home Warranty**

For open house information, contact Jeffrey L. Roney, Keller Williams Syracuse at 315-701-6900

166 Palmer Ave, Syracuse, 13204

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Three bed, one full and one half bath, single-family home in the Southwest neighborhood. Large kitchen and nice backyard. Home will need extensive renovation. Property is in our Homeownership Choice program and must be owner-occupied or flipped and sold to an owner-occupant. Estimated renovation cost is approximately $122k, buyer will need to show proof of funds in the amount of $124k. Contractors, with proof of DBA or LLC and liability insurance, need to show $42k.This property is in our Home ownership choice program and must be owner occupied or renovated and sold to an owner occupant. Property needs work and being sold as-is without warranty or representations. Property Purchase Application, Contract to Purchase are available on our website. Completed offers should be submitted no later than the first Tuesday of each month for consideration at the Board of Directors Meeting, normally scheduled on the third Tuesday of each month. Please confirm dates and times. Renovation costs can exceed $122K. Proof of funds needed for combined purchase and renovation costs.

For open house information, contact Greater Syracuse Land Bank, Greater Syracuse Land Bank at 315-422-2301

8459 Wayfarer Drive, Cicero, 13039

2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Townhouse | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2014

7 Years Young! Beautiful JMG Built Townhouse in Josephs Landing. Convenient Location - Close to Everything! Oneida Lake, Highway(s), Airport, Hospitals, University, Downtown, Local Shopping,Your Choice of Local Eateries you name it and its within minutes! Nothing to do here - Just Move Right In and ENJOY!

For open house information, contact Therese Cerio, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-682-9500

