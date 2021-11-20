On the hunt for a home in Lakeland? These houses are on the market

(Lakeland, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lakeland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6420 Evergreen Park Drive, Lakeland, 33813 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This beautiful, 4BR/3BA executive home with pond view is located in Evergreen Park, a private gated comunity in the highly desirable Hallam Preserve. The exterior of the home was recently painted and as you walk through the leaded glass, double front doors, you will immediately appreciate the well-appointed details of this former model home. The 8x8 foyer leads to the formal, 24x14 living room. The formal dining room located to the right of the foyer has crown molding and is defined by pillars --a beautiful architectural feature which showcases the open concept of this home. The gorgeous kitchen overlooking the family room and breakfast nook is an absolute chef's delight and will make entertaining a pleasure. It features an abundance of wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a breakfast bar. The family room has sliding glass dooors leading to the 28x9 screened lanai which provides a great space for extending your outdoor entertaining. The lanai overlooks the private, fenced backyard where you can enjoy barbecues and a firepit on the 15x15 paver patio. This home has a 3 way split bedroom plan with the master suite and bathroom on one side of the home for privacy. The spacious master bedroom features a trey ceiling and sliding glass doors providing access to the lanai. The master bath area is an absolute dream featuring his and her walk-in closets, double vanities, a garden tub and walk-in shower. On the other side of the home, two good size bedooms share a guest bath. The 4th bedroom, located down the hallway from the other bedrooms, is private and would make a great guest or in-law suite as it is actually a second master bedroom featuring its own bath. An additional feature you and your family will definitely enjoy is the home is located just steps away from the community pool, clubhouse and playground. Hallam Preserve is located in an area of excellent schools near shopping and medical facilities. The Polk Parkway is also just a short distance away providing easy access to Orlando or Tampa. This is truly Florida living at its best!!!

For open house information, contact Joy Browne, WEBPRO REALTY, LLC at 877-277-8808

1314 Alameda Drive S, Lakeland, 33805 4 Beds 4 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,772 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Traditional Giant Cottage, this amazing home that features a very nice floor plan, well divided and updated. You will fall in love with this home that is in a good location. This Home is located minutes away from all major Highways, I-4, US 98 North and ALL Shopping Centers, Restaurants and LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH and other Medical Centers. Living in this house, will make you feel like living in a mansion, enormous and huge SQFT, great finished, amazing kitchen with appliances. Come see this amazing home is really meant to be yours.

For open house information, contact Marcelo Gaitan Estabridis, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY AT THE LAKES at 407-566-1800

5669 Siltstone Street, Lakeland, 33811 4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

Riverstone presents the Cali, available to build in Lakeland, Florida. This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and outdoor lanai. Entertaining is a breeze, as this popular single-family home features a spacious kitchen island, dining area and a spacious pantry for extra storage. This community has stainless steel appliances, making cooking a piece of cake. Bedroom one, located off the living space in the back of the home for privacy. The bedroom one bathroom impresses with double bowl vanity, and spacious shower/tub space as well as a spacious walk in closet. Towards the front of the home two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom. Across the hall you will find a fourth bedroom. This home features a space to fit all your needs. Like all homes in Riverstone, the Cali includes a Home is Connected smart home technology package which allows you to control your home with your smart device while near or away. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant- Orlando West D.R. Horton - South Central Florida

1440 34Th Street Nw, Winter Haven, 33881 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 2019

TWO HOMES FOR THE PRICE OF ONE!!!! AFFORDABLE and MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 2 bath single wide manufactured home built 2019 with CENTRAL AIR, and a detached garage that was converted into a one bedroom, one bath STUDIO APARTMENT with its own separate electric meter! As you walk in the front door, the great room is open and bright, with a large L shaped kitchen, with space for a dining table. The Master bedroom sits to the left of the home- it has a full private bathroom, with ample cabinet space and a Shower/Tub combo for bathing. The indoor utility is nestled outside the mater bedroom, and is large enough for a full side side by side washer and dryer. Head across the home through the SPACIOUS great room, and you will find two additional bedrooms, each with their own closet space. Between the two bedrooms is a shared FULL BATHROOM with Shower/Tub combo. The hidden jewel is the detached garage that was converted into a Studio Apartment- complete with a full bathroom, kitchen and private bedroom! Studio could make a great rental (has separate electric meter)- was previously rented for $995 a month. Both units share one water meter. Call today for your opportunity to get a home to live in, and a studio for family to use, or rent it out! Please ask about our preferred Single Wide Lender- Located minutes from downtown Winter Haven- where there is lots of shopping and dining choices!

For open house information, contact Tricia Davis, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234