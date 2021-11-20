Check out these homes for sale in Boise now

(Boise, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boise will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5052 N Thorton Lane, Boise, 83703 3 Beds 3 Baths | $789,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Home is 100% complete with occupancy permit. This home has all of the upgrade very energy efficient. Large outdoor open spaces, high ceilings with a kitchen you will just want to make dinner in. This is a home you must see to really grasp all that's included. This is an amazing location in the heart of Pierce Park. Brand new elementary school near. Complete and ready to be looked at.

5308 N Black Spruce Pl, Boise, 83713 3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Corner lot home on culdesac! 10' high ceilings make this 1700 square foot home feel more open. Home includes a flex area, perfect for some quiet reading or watching a good movie. The kitchen space includes a large island facing the great room, ideal for hosting gatherings. A fireplace in the great room makes for cozy winter nights. This home has had several new updates within the last 6 years including a new furnace, new roof, extended back patio, remodeled hall bath, and walk-in shower in master bath. The master bath also includes a large soaker tub. This home is in a great location near assigned grade schools, greenbelt, and The Village at Meridian. The beautiful DeMeyer park is also within walking distance. Stop by to see what all this home has to offer!

548 E Pennsylvania, Boise, 83706 2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Condominium | 874 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle with this beautiful condo situated in a highly desired SE Boise location. Walking and biking friendly, it is very close to the Boise River and Greenbelt. Condo includes new roof and exterior paint, built in storage unit with a 1 vehicle carport, walk-in closet in master bed and quiet back patio.

1104 E Santa Maria Dr, Boise, 83712 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,328 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Breathtaking Boise VIEWS encompass this rarely available, highly sought after location. Situated on .57 acre lot w/unobstructed Views. Kissing the Military Reserve foothills, minutes from St Lukes & Downtown Boise, this is a one of a kind find. The possibilities are endless...Build your dream home. Potential lot split. Live in the existing home and plan & design your oasis. 2 private entrances could lend itself to a possible income set up (AirBnB) or Mother-In-Law suite.

