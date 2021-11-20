Check out these Fayetteville homes on the market

(Fayetteville, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fayetteville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1913 Jenny Road, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Minutes to Bragg, shopping, and downtown Fayetteville! this move-in-ready home features blinds, a privacy fence, and a huge backyard toenjoy. Located close to the new bypass, you can easily jump on and be anywhere fast! Don't miss this one!

1861 Berriedale Drive, Fayetteville, 28304 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great investment opportunity to add to your portfolio. This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home is currently renting for $1050 a month with the tenant in place till 12/31/2021. The living room has a 16ft vaulted ceiling and skylight which lets in a ton of natural light! Spacious main bedroom with its own private bath. Entire living space was updated with low maintenance luxury vinyl flooring. The large backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio and an 8x10 storage shed. New HVAC unit installed June 2021. Tenant occupied, please allow 24hrs for showings.

611 Lakeland Street, Fayetteville, 28301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $61,900 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment property located only blocks from the University and Shopping.This cute two bedroom has new carpet upgraded kitchen and more upgrades.Home was recently upgraded and put back on the market.This home has a coner lot with storage shed and lots of charater.This one will not last long.

6116 Lochview Drive, Fayetteville, 28311 4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,748 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Wonderful Home in Kings Grant Golf Community. ZERO HOA Home sits on .33 of acre has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, huge bonus, first floor master, and a private yard. Home has Newer Roof, Newer HVAC and so much more. Home is a short distance to Raleigh and less than 45 mins to Garner.

